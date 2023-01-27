A film adaptation of ‘It Ends With Us’ is coming, and Blake Lively will be in it

Blake Lively is set to star in the film adaptation of the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel It Ends With Us along with Justin Baldoni. This news comes as a happy surprise for fans who can’t wait to see the on-screen version of the book that went viral on TikTok and was one of the Top 10 bestselling books of 2022.

Other than playing the male lead, Baldoni is set to direct and executive produce this project. The movie is being developed by Sony Pictures and Baldoni’s banner Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are also executive producers along with Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks (Saks Picture Company) has been roped in as one of the producers along with Jamey Heath, representing Wayfarer Studios. Apart from adapting the script, Christy Hall is producing too.

What is It Ends With Us all about?

The story revolves around a girl named Lily who has moved to Boston and is ready to start a new life after completing college. She meets a promising young man called Ryle, a resident surgeon. Romance blooms and there is an instant mutual attraction. The relationship is difficult and seems doomed as Lily seeks closure with respect to her old love, Atlas. Additionally, Lily battles numerous issues because of her difficult childhood.

More about Colleen Hoover and her viral book

Hoover is currently a best-selling author in the US, having penned five out of the top 10 highest-selling books of any genre in 2022. Also, she has had over 20 million books sold. It Ends With Us was the top-selling print book with a mention in the bestseller list of The New York Times for over 90 weeks.

It Ends With Us is published in 43 languages and was optioned in 2019 by the Wayfarer Studios run by Baldoni.

Hoover is closely working with the entire team to develop the It Ends With Us film script authentic to the book.

Main and featured image credit: Blake Lively/@blakelively/Instagram