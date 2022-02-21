What would happen if ‘Inventing Anna’ took place in Bangkok?

For one thing, she could not get away with hair as frizzy as that in Bangkok. Here are our thoughts on a very local rendition of Inventing Anna.

Ever since Inventing Anna was released on Netflix, it seems like it’s all anyone and everyone can talk about. The story that follows a con artist acting like a German heiress is garnering plenty of attention, and has got many of us thinking. Contrary to the Tinder Swindler, Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna presents something almost likeable about the central character. The viewer starts to sympathise with — if not even downright admire — the (criminal) brilliance that is Anna Sorokin.

How realistic would it be for Bangkok though? Drawing on the differences between the Big Apple and the Big Mango, here are our thoughts on what Inventing Anna would look like in Bangkok. We don’t want to get into the details of how easy or how hard it may be to convince a bank manager to get you a loan, but we do have a few lifestyle notes. Saunas? No way. Promptpay? All the way.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tan Kaninthanond/Unsplash and Inventing Anna/Netflix]

First of all, Anna would use Promptpay to do her scamming

When at restaurants and stores, she’d ask to pay via the QR code. Then, she’d show a fake transaction screenshot. Super simple.

Her big glasses wouldn’t cut it

She’d have to get those contact lenses that make your iris look bigger. Also, she’d have to get them in a creative and mysterious colour, like purple.

Her weird accent also wouldn’t cut it

And if you’re not in with the local slang, you’re out.

Anna’s whole Insta game would have to be a lot stronger

No overall theme? No filters? No mutual friends with hisos? Forget it, Anna.

Nobody would give a shiitake about Chase’s app.

We go to a fortune teller to interpret our dreams. Thank you, next.

She would probably still get a lot of free stuff

She’d exchange Instagram posts for free stays at hotels, and her prominence on the social scene could get her in with Thai designers.

Going shopping with Nora would still be a dream

Except, Nora would have massive hairspray-hard aunty hair, and so would all her friends. They’d also probably ask Anna why she’s not married yet.

The ADF Foundation would be located in a Chinatown shophouse

There’s nowhere trendier.

The infrared sauna would be replaced with something cooler

Quite literally. Anna wouldn’t hit the infrared sauna (goodness, just go outside for that), but maybe try cryotherapy, or just good old botox and plastic surgery. That’s what’s really hot here.

Morocco would be the Maldives

It would be really hard for Rachel to escape her here too, seeing as the airport is located on its own island.

Anna would be famous on Clubhouse

There would be an endless plethora of chatrooms filled with the Anna Delvey FC. Occasionally, Anna would join in and say something mean. Everyone would love it.

And the one thing that would be the same…

“Are you pregnant or just so very fat?” is a line that would still sting just as hard here.