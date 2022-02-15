Home > Living > Film & TV > 30 thoughts we had while watching ‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix
15 Feb 2022 04:29 PM

Lisa Gries
Creative Content Director, Bangkok
From The Tinder Swindler over to Inventing Anna, being a scammer or a con artist seems to be the hottest thing on Netflix, as views are soaring and viral memes are roaring around these two hit shows.

Spending an entire weekend watching Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, we too were sucked into the world of this self-proclaimed “genius” con artist, who managed to wriggle herself into the circles of New York elites, and talk them into giving her a lot of money. The tale is based on a true and relatively recent story, told from the perspective of a New York journalist who also wrote a real and true exposé on the absolutely jaw-dropping crimes. Anna Sorokin — or Anna Delvey, however you want to see it — posed as a fake German heiress for years, and somehow managed to wrap the world of New York high society (and its banks!) around her finger.

[Hero Image Credit: Netflix; Featured Image Credit: @inventinganna/Instagram]

Told in one-hour episodes through 9 episodes, it is a gripping and dramatic tale of journalistic integrity, money, fashion, society, and downright bewilderment. We’ve never googled so many people, articles, and courtroom outfits while watching a single show, and we’ve never been so shocked to see just how close to real-life many of these elements were. As they say at the beginning of almost each episode: “This whole story is completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up.”

Let that sink in, and then read our 30 thoughts below. An obvious warning: some spoilers may lie ahead.

30 thoughts we had while watching Inventing Anna on Netflix

1. I can’t stand this accent.
2. “Are you pregnant or are you just so very fat?” What a line, what a delivery.
3. Googling Anna Sorokin. Google Image searching Anna Sorokin. Uncanny.
4. “This whole story is completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up.” I hope somebody got a raise for coming up with this.
5. Wow, this woman knows her wine. And her art. I’m going to appreciate photographs in a new light now.
6. Val is so handsome. He deserved better.

inventing anna netflix thoughts
Image Credit: @inventinganna/Instagram

7. Googling Chase.
8. Wow, Anna sure knows how to pitch an idea. Goosebumps on this yacht. Also, do people still use Kickstarter?
9. Googling Nora.
10. Cancelling Chase. What a loser.
11. I think I need to go sunglasses shopping.
12. Sorry, how can Anna tip everybody with USD100 bills but still not pay for dinner?

inventing anna netflix review
Image Credit: @inventinganna/Instagram

13. Fyre Festival, Martin Shkreli, this is terrifyingly recent…
14. These new big glasses are working a charm on all these finance bros. I’m equal parts disgusted, not surprised, and impressed.
15. Is it really this easy to steal a private jet?
16. Googling Rachel.
17. Googling La Mamounia. Closing tabs upon checking room rates.
18. Wow, this Vanity Fair story is real.

inventing anna netflix thoughts
Image Credit: @inventinganna/Instagram

19. I still can’t tell whether I love or hate Rachel.
20. Can somebody — anybody — get this girl some nourishing hair conditioner? How are hair stylists watching this without going completely mad?
21. At this point, I’m not thinking, “how did she do it?” I’m thinking, “how could she not?”
22. Thank you Universe for giving us Laverne Cox as Kacy the trainer. Thank you Kacy for reminding us of the presence of the Universe in everything we do.
23. I want to hug every writer in Scriberia.

inventing anna netflix review
Image Credit: @inventinganna/Instagram

24. Finally, the character of Vivian Kent is starting to grow on me.
25. Googling Jessica Pressler’s article in New York Magazine (not Manhattan magazine, obviously). Wow, did you know she also had a cameo on Gossip Girl?
26. Googling Anna’s courtroom outfits. Uncanny. Even the white dress is here.
27. I wish to be as motivated at my job as Todd the lawyer at his job.
28. I’m kind of obsessed with this accent now. Do I start adopting it?
29. I can’t believe it’s over. I can’t believe she’s out already. I wonder how much Netflix gave her for this story. Googling…
30. Time to hit the infrared sauna.

Lisa Gries
Creative Content Director, Bangkok
Lisa loves to travel, and is always on the lookout for the world’s best nap spots. She’s a serious Asian art history nerd, and has a knack for languages and coffee table books. She hopes to publish her own novels one day, one of which will likely be called ‘All The Great Conversations I Had In A Bangkok Speakeasy.’ It’s a work in progress.
