New K-dramas dropping in December

01 Dec 2022 05:57 PM

Sushmita Mahanta
K-dramas, or literally K-anything, have long been the rage worldwide. And quite understandable too: they’re excellently made and offer viewers a variety of genres like historical dramas, fuzzy love stories, and historical dramas but with zombies. December is turning out to be a good month for K-drama fans, so we’ve compiled a list of shows you shouldn’t miss.

Whether you want meet-cutes in slow motion, zombies in ancient kingdoms, or money heists but this time in a whole different country, K-dramas have you covered. The powerhouse that is the Korean TV industry has not just helped put the country on the global stage (amongst many, many other things), but it has also garnered a loyal global fanbase. If you count yourself among them, then these shows that are set to release this month are shows you definitely don’t want to miss.

Our picks for the K-dramas you should watch this December

(Hero and Main Image: Courtesy disneypluskr/Instagram)

Check our complete list on K-dramas to watch! 

Jump To / Table of Contents

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow
Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

Directed by: Park Joon-hwa

Cast: Hwang Min-hyun as Seo Yul, Shin Seung-ho as Go Won, Yoo Ju-sang as Park Jin and Oh Na-ra as Kim Do Ju

Release date: 10 December

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: The second season of the much-loved show, Alchemy of Souls begins three years later. With Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook), returning from death, it will be interesting to see the story of mages unfold anew.

About the show: The first part was a major success and now the second part, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, is one of the most eagerly awaited K-dramas releasing in December 2022.

(Image: Courtesy Netflix_PH/Twitter)

Money Heist: Korea, Season 2
Money Heist: Korea, Season 2

Directed by: Kim Hong-sun

Cast: Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor, Kim Yunjin as Sun Woo-Jin, Park Hae-Soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-Seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-Jong as Moscow and Kim Ji-Hoon as Denver

Release date: 9 December

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: Season 2 of Money Heist: Korea follows the story of the Professor’s master plan, as he goes on to “let the world know who the real thieves are.”

About the show: Money Heist: Korea, the Korean remake of the beloved Spanish series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist (2017), has become a worldwide phenomenon just like the original. The part two of the series, releasing in December 2022, has a promising plot. It will be interesting to see the illustrious thieves making one final escape, with all odds and authorities against them.

(Image: Courtesy Netflix_PH/Twitter)

The Forbidden Marriage
The Forbidden Marriage

Directed by: Park Sang-woo and Jeong Hoon

Cast: Park Ju-hyun as So Rang and Kim Young-dae as Lee Heon

Release date: 9 December

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Based on a Korean web novel of the same name, The Forbidden Marriage is an MBC royalty drama about King Yi Heon and his kingdom-wide rule prohibiting marriage. The king is seen mourning the death of his wife and the former crown princess. However, the plot twist of the king encountering a con artist possessed by the late princess’ spirit in the later years of his life, totally adds charm to this K-drama releasing in December 2022.

(Image Courtesy mbcdrama_pre/Twitter)

Connect
Connect

Directed by: Takashi Miike

Cast: Jung Hae-in as Ha Dong-soo, Go Kyung-pyo as Oh Jin-seok and Kim Hye-jun as Lee I-rang

Release date: 7 December

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: Based on a webtoon of the same name by Shin Dae-sung, the upcoming series Connect, is a crime thriller revolving around a man who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters.

About the show: Connect is to be dropped on streaming giant Disney+ and is one of the most anticipated thrillers to be releasing in December 2022. No doubt the Disney+ Korea’s Instagram feed is full of Connect updates.

(Image: Courtesy disneypluskr/Instagram)

The Interest of Love
The Interest of Love

Directed by: Jo Young Min

Cast: Moon Ga Young as Ahn Soo Young, Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ha Sang-Soo and Keum Sae-Rok as Park Mi-Kyung

Release date: 21 December

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Also known as Understanding Of Love, the internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original, The Interest of Love, is an upcoming romantic drama revolving around four people who meet at the Youngpo branch of KCU Bank. With the protagonists believing that love doesn’t stay forever, this is one of the few realistic K-dramas releasing in December 2022.

(Image: Courtesy Screenshot/Interest Of Love/JTBC/YouTube)

Big Bet
Big Bet

Director: Kang Yoon-sung

Cast: Choi Min-sik as Cha Mu-sik, Son Su-kku as Oh Seung-hoon and Lee Dong-hwi as Jeong-pal

Release date: 21 December

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Also known as King Of Savvy, the upcoming Korean series Big Bet, releasing in December 2022, follows a man and his struggles to become a casino mogul. After a chain of unfortunate events create a major setback for the man, he starts risking his own life to get back on track.

(Image: Courtesy disneypluskr/Instagram)

Sushmita Mahanta

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Clashing and colliding with words since childhood, there was nothing better than writing she could do to make a living. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

 
