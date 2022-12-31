8 new K-dramas releasing in January 2023

The first month of every year sees the premiere of a bunch of new shows that make our heart flutter, and January 2023 is no exception. So, let’s look at all the upcoming K-dramas this month.
From heart-warming romances like Can We Be Strangers and Crash Course in Romance to thrillers like Payback and Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist season 2, the new K-drama lineup looks as promising as the previous month.
December 2022 made the metric for upcoming K-dramas rise with shows like Money Heist: Korea season 2, Connect and Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow — thanks to their gripping scripts, great acting and thought-provoking themes. And given that more and more people are riding high on the K-drama mania, it will be interesting to see which of the shows win the hearts of the audience in January 2023. From webtoon-inspired shows to tear-jerking dramas, Korean shows have been serving fans in the best way possible and are here to stay.
Close to real-life experiences, these dramas have been successfully tugging at our heartstrings for long. An episode of Business Proposal (2022) or Vincenzo (2021) is enough to offer a viewer something extra — be it a distinctive and fresh take on old tropes, a great action sequence or an unconventional character.
This is how Korean dramas have become a popular source of entertainment, and each month brings fans something novel to binge-watch over weekends. So without further ado, know all about K-dramas that are worth tuning into in January 2023.
New K-dramas releasing in January 2023
Directed by: Lee Jin-Seo
Cast: Jung Yong-Hwa, Cha Tae-Hyun, Ye Ji-Won, Kwak Sun-Young, Jeong Dong-Hwan, Woo Hyeon, Kim Soo-Jin, Lim Chul-Hyung
Release date: 2 January
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: KBS 2TV’s upcoming K-drama Brain Cooperation follows the story of Shin Ha-Ru (Jung), a neuroscientist, and Geum Myung-se (Cha), a detective, who work together to solve a criminal case involving a rare brain disease.
Directed by: Kang Soo Yeon
Cast: Kim Dong-Wook, Jin Ki-Joo
Release date: 4 January
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: This upcoming K-drama that will stream on TBA revolves around the story of two people who meet by chance through time travel and get stuck in 1987 to solve a past murder.
Directed by: Lee Won-Tae
Cast: Lee Sun-Kyun, Moon Chae-Won, Kang You-Seok, Park Hoon
Release date: 6 January
Episodes: To be announced
Synopsis: A crime thriller that follows the revenge story of a money trader who refuses to stay silent about the deeds of unjust authorities. His conspiracy to fight against a deadly money cartel is surely going to make for an interesting watch.
Directed by: Lee Chang-Min
Cast: Lee Bo-Young, Jo Sung-Ha, Son Na-Eun, Han Jun-Woo, Jeon Hye-Jin
Release date: 7 January
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: JTBC’s upcoming K-drama is an office tale about the journey of a woman who becomes the first female executive in her group and soon climbs the corporate ladder. The advertising agency in general and its employee stories form the backdrop of this drama.
Directed by: Yoo Jae-Won
Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho
Release date: 14 January
Episodes: To be announced
Synopsis: One of the most-awaited tvN shows to be released in January 2023, Crash Course in Romance follows the story of Nam Haeng-Sun (Jeon) and Choi Chi-Yeol (Jung). While Nam is a hardworking female boss of a side-dish shop, Choi is tagged as the most popular instructor in the private education field, which preps students for competitive exams. This new K-drama shows how their relationship develops romantically.
Directed by: Park Won-Guk
Cast: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Hyang-Gi, Kim Sang-Kyung
Release date: 11 January
Episodes: 10
Synopsis: This TvN’s new K-drama follows the story of a physician who gets expelled from the royal court after a conspiracy. Reborn as a doctor decades later, the royal physician tries to solve the unanswered questions of his past life.
About the series: It is based on the novel Joseon Psychiatrist YooSe-poong by Lee Eun-so.
Directed by: Kim Yang-Hee
Cast: Kang So-Ra, Jang Seung-Jo
Release date: 18 January
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: This complicated love story follows the journey of an ex-married couple (both professional lawyers) who have to work together as colleagues to solve numerous cases related to divorce and relationships.
Directed by: Baek Soo-Chan, Kim Ji-Hoon
Cast: Kim Jung-Hyun, Im Soo-Hyang, Kim Da-Som, An Woo-Yeon
Release date: 27 January
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: The story of this new K-drama revolves around a death god (Ggokdu), who visits earth every 99 years to punish humans. This time, he plans to disguise himself as a visiting doctor in the present timeline.
