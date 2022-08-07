The most compelling K-dramas not built around romance

It’s not just about love in the K-drama world, despite popular belief. While some of the most talked-about K-dramas over the past years have danced around swoon-worthy or tear-jerking love stories, Korean cinema is not just about that. In fact, there’s so much more to it.

While these rom-coms are great for a cosy night (or day) armed with plenty of feel-good moments, there are many other binge-worthy South Korean dramas that aren’t all about love and hope, but are just as compelling and thrilling as the former.

If you have ever dismissed the thought of watching South Korean dramas because of the predictable love lines, or you’re just looking to expand your repertoire of South Korean shows beyond romance, this list for you.

Read on for all our favourites.

K-dramas that are not built around romance

(Hero and featured image credit: Prison Playbook)