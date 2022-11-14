Leonardo DiCaprio movies that should have won him an Oscar

It’s no understatement that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the best actors of our generation. From his early roles in Titanic and The Man in the Iron Mask to more recent ones like his villainous Calvin Candie in Django Unchained and the coke-addicted Jordan Belfort in Wolf of Wall Street, the man has made an indelible mark on the film industry. Because of that, he has won… one Oscar. These are the movies that we think should have won Leonardo DiCaprio more golden statuettes.

In 2016, the world watched the 88th Academy Awards with bated breath as Julianne Moore took the podium to present her category: Best Actor. Why was this such a nerve-wracking moment compared to the other categories and the other years when the Best Actor award was presented? Because among the list of nominees, which included true heavyweights like Eddie Redmayne and Michael Fassbender, was an actor everyone was rooting for, an actor the whole internet agreed was snubbed for so long that his recognition was long past due.

The one and only Leonardo DiCaprio.

The nominees were announced. The envelope was opened. Julianne Moore grinned. She said Leonardo DiCaprio’s name, and the Dolby Theatre erupted in cheers and the whole world with it.

It was his first Oscar win. He had been nominated four times before and he would be nominated again for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but to date, he only has one Oscar—which is a total travesty. The American actor has been synonymous with Hollywood for so long that surely he would have won more than one, and we have seven of his films that should have won him a golden statuette long before his win with The Revenant in 2016.

7 movies that should have won Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

This 1993 film where DiCaprio was all of 19, won him his first Oscar nomination. Starring alongside Johnny Depp, DiCaprio played Depp’s mentally challenged brother Arnie. As a person with a developmental disorder, Leo not only got all the mannerisms right, he was also applauded and acclaimed for his portrayal of Arnie. The film got only one Oscar nomination that year, and it belonged to Leo.

Romeo and Juliet

While there’s nothing Leonardo DiCaprio cannot do, love stories are something he does best. Proof? This 1996 film, starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio with a 10/10 charm. Baz Luhrmann’s modern adaption of the classic Shakespearean romantic tragedy got Leo cement his position in the genre. Even though he didn’t win even a nomination for Oscars or a Golden Globe, the world was getting ready for what they didn’t know was coming.

Titanic

What came next became a landmark in not only Leonardo DiCaprio’s career, but in the history of Hollywood. His representation of the fun-loving, charming and witty Jack Dawson made us all fall in love with him. This movie received 13 Academy nominations and won 11 of them, making it one of the biggest Leonardo Dicaprio Oscar winning movies of all times. But sadly, DiCaprio didn’t win one for his performance.

Catch Me if You Can

A brilliant movie, brilliant cast, and what’s even better is that it was based on a real story. Based on the life of Frank Abagnale Jr, who fraudulently posed as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer, and made millions of dollars, DiCaprio was a sight to behold along Tom Hanks. He shines in every frame, but sadly, only won a Golden Globe nomination and no Oscar.

Blood Diamond

This political war thriller set during the Sierra Leone civil war won many, many accolades worldwide. DiCaprio bagged most of them for his portrayal of Danny Archer, a white South African mercenary and gunrunner. The film chronicles the search for a rare blood diamond amid the atrocities of the war and DiCaprio was flawless in his portrayal of the mafia. He won his second Oscar nomination for this film, but sadly, no Oscars.

Shutter Island

A Martin Scorsese psychological thriller, DiCaprio at his best ever, the film already had an incredible foundation. Leo’s portrayal of the flawed, mysterious character in an asylum for the criminally insane on Shutter Island didn’t win him any award or nomination that year even though it was Martin Scorsese’s second highest-grossing film.

Inception

Can this list be even complete without the mention of this visually exceptional film? Bringing science-fiction to the ideas of the unconscious, Leo was outstanding as Dom Cobb, a professional thief who extracts information from the subconscious of his targets. Again, he won no award or nomination for his brilliant performance.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Siebbi, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons