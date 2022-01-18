‘Love and Leashes’: Release date, cast, and more

The highly-anticipated Korean film Love and Leashes is releasing on 11 February 2022. Here is everything you need to know.

Netflix released the teaser of the highly anticipated Korean film, Love And Leashes, on 17 January and fans can’t keep calm. Revealing the release date, cast, and plot of the romantic comedy, the teaser has been viewed more than 62k times in only a few hours.

All you need to know about Love and Leashes:

The cast and release date

The film that is based on the Korean webtoon of the same name features Seohyun, from K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, and U-Kiss member Lee Jung Young in the lead roles. The comedy which is being directed by Park Hyun Jin will get a worldwide Netflix release on 11 February 2022, right in time for Valentine’s day.

Netflix released the 40-second teaser with the caption, “Love is all about personal preferences. A rookie and an expert play a scintillating game. Get tied up with Seohyun and Lee Jun-young in this spicy rom-com Love and Leashes (sic).”

The Plot

The 117-minute long film follows an unconventional racy romance between two co-workers played by Seohyun and Lee Jung Young. The two enter a “contractual relationship that talks about consensual pleasure, play and pain,” according to the tagline of the movie. The film features Lee Jung Young as the expert submissive and Seohyun is the rookie dominant in this new relationship.

Love and Leashes will be Seohyun’s big Netflix debut.

More romantic K-dramas

While we wait for Love and Leashes to drop on Netflix, here are some romantic Korean movies and dramas you can watch on the OTT platform.

Wish You (2021) – Starring Sang Lee, Kang Ye Na, Subin Park, Baek Seo-Bin

Sweet & Sour (2021) – Starring Jang Ki-yong,Chae Soo-bin,Jung Soo-jung

Tune in for Love (2019) – Starring Kim Go-eun,Jung Hae-in,Park Hae-joon

Crash Landing on You season 1 (2019) – Starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha season 1 (2021) – Starring Shin Min-a,Kim Seon-ho,Lee Sang-yi inlead roles

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim season 1 (2018) – Starring Park Seo-jun,Park Min-young,Lee Tae-hwan

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo season 1 (2016) – Starring Lee Sung-kyoung,Nam Joo-hyuk,Lee Jae-yoon

Our Beloved Summer season 1 (2021) – Starring Choi Woo-shik,Kim Da-mi,Kim Sung-cheol

Hotel Del Luna season 1 (2019) – Starring Lee Ji-eun,Yeo Jin-goo,Shin Jung-geunin lead roles

