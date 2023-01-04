LSA Watchlist: What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Apple TV+, and Prime Video this January

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV + this January.

It’s a new year, a new month, and a new bunch of shows and movies to watch and binge. Immerse yourself in a choose-your-own-adventure-esque heist, take to the skies once again with Tom Cruise, spend some time in a familiar basement with a new group of kids, and prepare for an emotional post-apocalytpic ride.

Here’s what to binge and watch this January on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this January

Kaleidoscope

January 1, Netflix

Netflix’s anthology series follows a heist that spans 25 years, chronicling the events that lead a group of thieves to go after the enormous payday locked behind a rumoured unbreakable vault. The story, however, isn’t the main draw of the series. The show’s episopdes are named after colours and don’t have episode numbers so viewers can watch it in any order. Depending on what order you watch, it will affect the way you see the story.

Sesame Street (Season 53)

January 5, HBO GO

Tell me how to get back to Sesame Street because the iconic children’s TV show is back for its 53rd season. Join Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Oscar the Grouch for more adventures and learn some things along the way. Why is this on the list, you ask? Come on, don’t act like you don’t want to spend Saturday mornings with a bowl of cereal in hand while watching Sesame Street. Just me? Okay then.

Payback: Money and Power

January 6, Prime Video

A money trader who makes a name for himself in the criminal underworld of Seoul is on the hunt for the person responsible for his mentor’s demise. To do that, he must make uneasy alliances and delve even deeper into the seedy world of crime.

The Last of Us

January 16, HBO GO

Joel is a troubled smuggler living in a post-apocalyptic world that’s been ravaged by a virus. He’s tasked to bring a young girl, Ellie, to a group of revolutionaries, suspecting at first that she may be the child of someone important. However, it’s soon revealed that Ellie is immune to the virus and may be the world’s only hope for a cure.

That 90’s Show

January 19, Netflix

Hello (again), Wisconsin! Return to Red and Kitty’s basement at Point Place as a new generation of lovable “dumbasses” make their mark on a brand new decade. Plenty of things have changed, but teenagers will always be up to their hijinks, including the signature smoky “circle”. Plus, a few familiar faces will be making appearances.

Truth Be Told

January 20, Apple TV+

Angered by the lack of attention the media is giving towards young black girls that disappeared, Poppy teams up with a principal to try and raise awareness for them. Meanwhile, she also tries to track down a sex trafficking ring that could possibly have caught the girls in question.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 2)

January 20, Prime Video

The second season based on Critical Role’s first Dungeons & Dragons campaign finds the eponymous group of heroes revelling in their victory after saving Exandria from certain doom. However, they must gear up once again when a group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave threatens the peace.

Top Gun: Maverick

January 21, HBO GO

If you have somehow forgotten just how utterly insane Tom Cruise is, you can remind yourself by watching one of the best movies of 2022. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is called back to Top Gun to train a squad of young fighter pilots and get them ready for a dangerous mission. It’s all straightforward except for the fact that one of the pilots is Rooster, the son of his former wingman who died in the first film.