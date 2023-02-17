Netflix’s new documentary revolves around the missing flight MH370

Netflix is releasing a new documentary based on the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. Here’s what we know.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing Capital International Airport in China. The flight, which had 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, mysteriously vanished over the South China Sea shortly after takeoff. Despite extensive search and rescue operations involving multiple countries, no signs of wreckage or survivors were found. Even today, nine years after the disappearance, no one can explain how or why the plane disappeared. So, the question arises: What really happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370?

Well, Netflix is trying to answer that difficult question with its new documentary titled ‘MH370: The Plane That Disappeared‘. “Someone knows the answer — the question is who”, asserts the hard-hitting trailer of the documentary which also features family members, scientists and investigative journalists trying to unravel the mystery behind the flight’s disappearance.

What is the story behind the disappearance of Flight MH370?

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, directed by Louise Malkinson, will attempt to answer the biggest questions surrounding the ill-fated flight’s disappearance in 2014. As many questions remain unanswered even nine years after the incident, there have been many controversial conspiracy theories that have popped up. The Netflix documentary will talk about these conspiracy theories, ask important questions, give logical interpretations of the sequence of events and, most importantly, offer the valuable perspective of the family members affected by the tragedy.

‘MH370: The Plane That Disappeared’: Why you should watch it and when will it premiere?

As mentioned above, perhaps the most important aspect of the documentary has to do with the questions raised by the family members of the victims. The film also offers the government’s take and even features an interview with Jeff Wise, a science journalist and author of The Plane That Wasn’t There: Why We Haven’t Found MH370.

The documentary will drop on Netflix on 8 March 2023. In the meantime, you can watch its trailer below:

(Hero image credit: Unsplash/Leio McLaren)

(Featured image credit: Pexels/Shoval Zonnis)