Director Bong Joon-Ho has revealed the release date for his next film, Mickey 17, and that it will star current Batman and former twinkly vampire Robert Pattinson.

Parasite made headlines when it won Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars, making it the first non-English film to ever win in the category. Its director, Boong Joon-Ho, has long been a well-known auteur in his country, and while Parasite may arguably be the first time he has received global acclaim, it seems that it won’t be his last. His new film, entitled Mickey 17, is set to be released on March 29, 2024, and will feature an all-star cast that includes Robert Pattinson.

The cast and crew

Apart from Pattinson, the star cast includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Intense and thrilling, the film is also written by Bong.

He is co-producing it under his banner Offscreen. Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, along with Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures, are the other producers associated with the project.

Besides Parasite, Bong is also known for films like Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000), The Host (2006), Snowpiercer (2013) and Okja (2017).

The plot

The movie is based on the book of the same name authored by Edward Ashton. The book was released in 2022 and is based on an expedition taken to colonise the ice world of Niflheim.

In the film, a man named Mickey 17 (Pattinson) plays a pivotal role and the plot centres around him and his mission. He plays with death and danger at every step and is considered dead in one instance.

However, Mickey 17 returns to the mission’s base only to find that a clone, Mickey 18, has already replaced him. And, the latter has most of Mickey 17’s memories preserved.

