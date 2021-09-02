‘Money Heist’ Season 5: which character are you?

Prepare for the unveil of Money Heist Season 5 today by finding out which La Casa del Papel character you may be.

Are you a mastermind like the professor? A computer genius like Rio? A badass like Nairobi? Besides playing Bella Ciao on loop, we thought it’d be fun for you to have a read and see which Money Heist character you resemble. Perhaps it’s as plain as a pikestaff which one you are, or perhaps you’re a combination of several characters. Fair warning: there might be a few surprises.

Are you your favourite character? Or are you a character you’d never pick or presume? It’s time to find out. We’ve picked out five characters from this global phenomenon of a show to get you up to speed before you watch Money Heist Season 5 this weekend.

[Hero and featured image credit: @lacasadepapel/ Instagram]