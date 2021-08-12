Celebrate World Elephant Day with these elephantastic movies & TV shows.

Happy World Elephant Day!

Yes, it is a thing. How cute, right?

World Elephant Day exists and is celebrated to honour elephants and raise awareness of the critical threats they face.

Although we may not be able to visit our proboscidean pals at their sanctuary, we can still commemorate WED and the Land of Smiles’ national animal by watching (and obsessing over!) our favourite tuskers on screen. If you’ve never celebrated WED, make this your first year and make it good!

Apart from maybe singing and jamming to the all-time banger Chang, Chang, Chang, we’ve compiled a list of movies that feature the most endearing elephants for you to watch tonight, or whenever.

[Hero/featured image: Disney+ Hotstar]