Netflix & Chill: Pat Chayanit’s 7 top summer films

With summer hot on our heels, our digital cover star Pat Chayanit shares her top seven film choices to watch this season.
You know the vibe. Nothing spells summer like unwinding after a long, hot day with a binge-worthy film. As Covid-19 cases veer on spiking — stay safe and sanitised! — there’s no time like the present to stay in and indulge in some Netflix & Chill, which we mean in its most literal sense.
As we welcome the season of sun and smiles, it can be tough to decide which movies to dedicate our time to. Do we go for the new and novel, or stick to classic summer flicks? To help us make our picks, we spoke to digital cover star Pat Chayanit, who shares her top films to enjoy over the summer.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
“During the summer, I prefer watching films that are laid-back, and not that fast-paced. 500 Days of Summer is a great watch. I like the music, the vibes, and I also really like New York. It isn’t exactly feel good, because it can be quite sad, but there’s something wholesome about it that I really love.”
A true cult classic, 500 Days of Summer belongs on any indie film lovers’ summer watch list. The film tells the story of hopeless romantic Tom Hansen, who looks back on his relationship after getting dumped by a girl who he — of course — considers his one-true soulmate. We’ve always had a bit of a soft spot for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s boyish charms, and the ever-fabulous Zooey Deschanel does a great job of playing the “girl who doesn’t believe in love.” Definitely binge-worthy!
Image credit: IMDB
2 /7
“I like films that are like art pieces, or conversational films. With Call Me By Your Name, I really appreciate how it was directed. The cinematography is beautiful, and the acting is incredible. You almost feel like you can catch all the scents and feelings in the film, and I think it’s a great representation of love.”
Quite the tear-jerking summer film — tissues at the ready guys! — Call Me By Your Name tells the love story between 17-year-old Elio Perlman, and his father’s handsome intern Oliver. The two meet in Elio’s sun-lit villa in Lombardy, and form a strong bond over the summer. Filled with picturesque scenery and that customary summer whimsy, it’s a great film to enjoy if you’re looking for something low-key, yet deeply sentimental.
Image credit: IMDB
3 /7
“This film is just so easy to love. The music is just so catchy, it immediately puts you in a good mood. Also, if you watch the behind the scenes footage, or listen to everyone’s interviews, you see how much effort has gone into making the film, and it really makes you appreciate it more.”
At the forefront of musical rom-coms, Lalaland is a definite one to binge on this summer. The film features a jazz pianist and aspiring actress, who fall in love while chasing their dreams — all to the most amazing soundtrack, of course. As Pat herself puts it, “You don’t even have to watch the film, just listening to the music is enough to get you in the summer mood.”
Image credit: IMDB
4 /7
“My dad showed this to me when I was a child, and I’ve loved it ever since. I think it’s one of the best films ever made, no one can ever really top it, and I could watch it anytime. It’s one of those films you grow up with, that just sticks with you. When you hear one of the songs, you immediately know it’s The Sound of Music.”
Let’s be honest here, is there anyone who hasn’t seen this film? A masterpiece that literally took the world by storm, The Sound of Music may have been released in 1965, but is just as relevant — and widely loved — today. The musical tells the story of Maria, a young nun who takes a job as a governess to a large family and ends up falling for the children in the process. We completely agree with Pat on this one — The Sound of Music is a must-watch for the summer. (Cue us passionately belting out “the hills are aliiiive” over and over).
Image credit: sound-of-music.com
5 /7
“I really liked the performances of the actors in this one. The argument scene is truly a masterpiece, and there were so many other moments that were well executed.”
Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, Marriage Story offers a hooking new take on love stories, by exploring how a marriage can fall apart, while the family strives to remain intact. The screenplay is absolutely remarkable, and the film provides a refreshing step away from the classic happy ever after, to take on more realistic depictions of what it means to love.
Image credit: Netflix
6 /7
“The mood of this film is great, and I really like the cinematography. It’s a feel-good film that shows an interesting take on relationships between people.”
Offering a smoothly executed take on rather difficult subject matters such as societal prejudice, background, and race, Green Book is set in the 1960s. A working-class Italian American man, who loses his job as a bouncer, and becomes the driver of an affluent African American and drives him through southern America.
Image credit: IMDB
7 /7
“What’s super cool about this documentary is that it was completely filmed and created by one person. The scenes are absolutely beautiful, and it left such an impression on me that I stopped eating octopus for years.”
A truly unique piece of work, there’s a high chance you’ve come across this on Netflix, and maybe even watched it. A beautifully executed documentary, My Octopus Teacher tells the story of a filmmaker, who forms a strange friendship with an octopus, and learns from her as she reveals to him the mysteries of the ocean.
Image credit: Netflix