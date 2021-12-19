Just in time for the festive season, our digital cover star Pitchayatep Yuktasevi shares his top five movie choices for the perfect family night.

Among the addictions (read: coping mechanisms) popularised amidst a global pandemic, the rise of online streaming has arguably had the biggest effect. And though we’re gradually returning to some degree of normalcy, our love for Netflix & Chill — and we do mean that in its most literal sense — still remains.

As the festive season draws closer, it can be tough to decide which movies to choose for those customary movie nights. Do we go for new contenders such as Squid Game, or stick to classics like Home Alone? On this front, Pitch thinks diversity is key.

From binge-worthy K-dramas like Itaewon Class, to tear-jerkers like Her, our first digital cover star shares with us his top five film recommendations to watch during family night.

Netflix & Chill: Pitchayatep’s 5 best films