How to attend Netflix Geeked Week 2022 this 6-10 June

Calling all geeks! Have you signed up for Netflix Geeked Week yet?

It’s the event of the month for geek entertainment fans Netflix is launching the second edition of its Geeked Week 2022 event, June 6 to 10. The virtual event will reveal the latest scoops on “The Gray Man,” “The Umbrella Academy” and more. Here’s what you need to know.

The date is set for Netflix fans. The streaming platform will storm social networks for five days. From Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, the American leader will broadcast its virtual event Geeked Week 2022 on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook around the world, we’ve learned.

All about Netflix Geeked Week 2022

A day dedicated to “Stranger Things”

Netflix has a busy schedule planned for this second edition with preview trailers, brand new scoops, exclusive first images and even interviews with actors. The platform has even planned script readings and other surprises, which remain secret at this date. In total, more than 60 projects will be involved in this virtual event.

Each day of the event will have its own theme. Monday will be dedicated to TV shows with “The Umbrella Academy,” “The Sandman,” “Resident Evil,” “One Piece” and “Alice in Borderland.” Tuesday will feature upcoming films such as the highly anticipated “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and “The School for Good & Evil.” Wednesday will focus on animation, while Friday will focus on games, the platform’s new darling, including one announced for “Money Heist (“La Casa de Papel”). For this online event, Netflix will roll out the red carpet for “Stranger Things” on Thursday, June 9. The series that is breaking all records at the moment is the only one to get a day entirely dedicated to its universe.

When and how to watch Geeked Week 2022

The virtual event will be launched on Monday, June 6 at 9 am in the US (West Coast). Tuesday and Thursday will have the same schedule. Wednesday’s festivities will kick off at 4:00 pm. As for the last day, Friday, June 10, it will be necessary to wait until 10 am West Coast time to find out what’s revealed.

The event will be accessible on the official Netflix accounts on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook. Netflix’s website will host all the announcements for latecomers while Tudum, the other site dedicated to the platform’s content, will share “bonus” information, the platform said.

Twitch users will even be able to co-stream the event on their accounts, Netflix said.

A first edition of Geeked Week launched in June 2021.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.