Home > Living > Film & TV > Netflix sets cast and crew for Thai cave rescue limited series ‘Tham Luang’
Netflix sets cast and crew for Thai cave rescue limited series ‘Tham Luang’
Living
13 Sep 2021 01:20 PM

Netflix sets cast and crew for Thai cave rescue limited series ‘Tham Luang’

Natasha Sethi
Netflix sets cast and crew for Thai cave rescue limited series ‘Tham Luang’
Living
Netflix sets cast and crew for Thai cave rescue limited series ‘Tham Luang’

Get to know the cast and crew of the long-awaited Netflix limited series based on the Tham Luang cave rescue story. 

thai cave rescue boys
Tham Luang cave rescue boys 

Netflix has announced the cast and crew that will be a part of the Tham Luang limited series, an adaptation of the globally-recognised 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue story. Based on and inspired by true events, this Netflix show will primarily be shot in northern Thailand.

2018 Tham Luang cave rescue story

For those who need a little reminding, the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue story was a notorious event. On June 23, 2018, twelve Thai boys and their football coach were trapped deep inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave underneath a mountain located in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai for two weeks. After weeks of endurance, resilience, and fortitude, the thirteen were rescued from the flooded cave with help from professional divers and assistance from rescue teams that flew in from all over the world. 

beam in thai cave rescue netflix show
‘Beam’ Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote

Meet the cast and crew

The Netflix limited series based on this event will star The Stranded ‘Beam’ Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote as the coach and the twelve rescued boys will be played by Thai newcomers: Pratya Patong, Thanaphong Kanthawong, Songpol Kanthawong, Thanawut Chetuku, Thapanot Huttaprasu, Chakkaphat Sisat, Thanapat Phungpumkaew, Teerapat Somkaew, Rattapoom Nakeesathid, Watcharaphol Poungsawan, Apisit Saengchan, and Aphisit Yookham. Multiple eminent directors and executive producers will work together on this show, including producer Michael Russell Gunn, film director Kevin Tancharoen, screenwriter Dana Ledoux Miller, and Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya. 

director of thai cave rescue netflix show
‘Baz’ Nattawut Poonpiriya

A quote from the director

“I am excited and honoured to be bringing the Tham Luang story to the screen. My goal is to craft an authentic portrayal of what happened with respect to the experiences of those who were there. In partnership with talented Asian-American storytellers like Jon M. Chu and Kevin Tancharoen, we are confident that our retelling of this remarkable story will resonate with audiences worldwide,” states director Poonpiriya. 

The much-anticipated Netflix show will see a global release in 2022.

[Image credit: Netflix]

Netflix Chiang Rai Netflix series The Stranded Netflix Thai Series New Netflix series Film & TV
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk