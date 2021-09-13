Netflix sets cast and crew for Thai cave rescue limited series ‘Tham Luang’

Get to know the cast and crew of the long-awaited Netflix limited series based on the Tham Luang cave rescue story.

Netflix has announced the cast and crew that will be a part of the Tham Luang limited series, an adaptation of the globally-recognised 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue story. Based on and inspired by true events, this Netflix show will primarily be shot in northern Thailand.

2018 Tham Luang cave rescue story

For those who need a little reminding, the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue story was a notorious event. On June 23, 2018, twelve Thai boys and their football coach were trapped deep inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave underneath a mountain located in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai for two weeks. After weeks of endurance, resilience, and fortitude, the thirteen were rescued from the flooded cave with help from professional divers and assistance from rescue teams that flew in from all over the world.

Meet the cast and crew

The Netflix limited series based on this event will star The Stranded ‘Beam’ Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote as the coach and the twelve rescued boys will be played by Thai newcomers: Pratya Patong, Thanaphong Kanthawong, Songpol Kanthawong, Thanawut Chetuku, Thapanot Huttaprasu, Chakkaphat Sisat, Thanapat Phungpumkaew, Teerapat Somkaew, Rattapoom Nakeesathid, Watcharaphol Poungsawan, Apisit Saengchan, and Aphisit Yookham. Multiple eminent directors and executive producers will work together on this show, including producer Michael Russell Gunn, film director Kevin Tancharoen, screenwriter Dana Ledoux Miller, and Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya.

A quote from the director

“I am excited and honoured to be bringing the Tham Luang story to the screen. My goal is to craft an authentic portrayal of what happened with respect to the experiences of those who were there. In partnership with talented Asian-American storytellers like Jon M. Chu and Kevin Tancharoen, we are confident that our retelling of this remarkable story will resonate with audiences worldwide,” states director Poonpiriya.

The much-anticipated Netflix show will see a global release in 2022.

[Image credit: Netflix]