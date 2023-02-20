facebook
Netflix has launched a Thailand travel guide featuring locations from its movies and shows
20 Feb 2023 02:19 PM

Netflix has launched a Thailand travel guide featuring locations from its movies and shows

Eric E. Surbano

“Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide” gives tourists in-depth information on locations that have been featured in  Netflix shows and films.

Ever watched a show or film on Netflix and wondered where they shot it and how you can get there? The streaming giant now has a solution, at least for Thailand. Netflix has launched “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide”, to help viewers locate and perhaps visit locations in Thailand that have been featured in Netflix shows and movies. The website includes a map that pinpoints locations and a travel guide with a number of attractions all across the country.

[Hero image: Netflix]

The “Uncover Thailand” travel guide takes you to familiar locations in Thailand from Netflix films and shows

Image credit: Netflix

The website is a partnership between Netflix, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Department of National Parks, the Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and the Creative Economy Agency and seeks to guide tourists to discover locations that they may have seen while binging on Netflix. Some locations include Chon Buri, which was featured in the third season of Money Heist, and Chumphon, which was featured in The Stranded

Visitors to the site can also choose to view the locations in the “Discover” page. Here, the places are divided into each Netflix show or film where they can be seen.

For those looking for specific experiences and attractions, the “Travel Guide” page has an extensive list. Some of the things featured here include watching a boxing match at Ransgit Stadium, a key location in Hurts Like Hell, and a stroll down Little India to taste what was shown in Street Food Asia.

“Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide” is now accessible here for your travel needs.

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
