Put your feet up, snuggle in with some hot chocolate and make your November memorable with a racy, light drama like Call My Agent! or a serial killer crime thriller like Somebody. Let the binge begin with these new K-dramas releasing this November 2022.

As we are nearing the end of 2022, we can’t help but reminisce about what a year it has been for Korean films and series! Still high on the Hallyu wave, we have binged on K-dramas throughout the year, confirming that this phenomenon is here to stay. While it has been an interesting October for K-drama fans, with everything from a historical drama to a love story served on a platter, November seems equally intriguing with new K-dramas releasing this month.

[Hero and featured image credit: Viu/Youtube]

Unmissable new K-dramas to unwind to this November

The Fabulous

Created by: Kim Jeong-hyeon, Kim Ji-hee, Im Jin-sun

Cast: Chae Soo-bin, Choi Min-ho

Release Date: 4 November

No. of episodes: 8

Synopsis: One of the upcoming Korean dramas, The Fabulous tells the story of a group of young adults who work in the competitive and demanding fashion industry. In this coming-of-age drama, they strive hard to make their presence felt in the elite world.

Watch The Fabulous here.

Revenge of Others

Created by: Kim Yoo-jin

Cast: Shin Ye-eun, Jung Soo-bin, Seo Ji-hoon, Chae Sang-woo, Lee Soo-min, Lomon

Release Date: 9 November

No. of episodes: 12

Synopsis: Young woman, Ok Chan-mi (Shin) loses her twin brother under mysterious circumstances at his high school. She admits herself to her brother’s school and tries to find the culprit behind his death.

The First Responders

Created by: Shin Kyung-soo

Cast: Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, Gong Seung-yeon

Release Date: 12 November

No. of episodes: 12

Synopsis: The drama is about the police department and the fire department coming together to fight crime and respond to disasters and emergencies. Will they succeed in doing so?

About the show: The teaser of this series caught the attention of K-drama fans, thanks to the crackling chemistry between the leads Jin Ho-gae (Kim) who plays a detective, Song Seol (Gong) who is a paramedic and a beefy firefighter Bong Do-jin (Son).

Call My Agent!

Created by: Baek Seung-ryong

Cast: Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo, Joo Hyun-young

Release Date: 16 November

No. of episodes: 16

Synopsis: The plot revolves around the talent management company, Method Entertainment, and the challenges faced by its employers. Meanwhile, General Director Ma Tae Oh (Lee), known for his strategic skills, strives to excel, but an extremely competitive manager, Cheon Je (Kwak), is in his way.

About the show: The show was first made in French by Fanny Herrero.

Somebody

Created by: Jung Ji-woo and Han Ji-wan

Cast: Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-lim, Kim Yong-ji, Kim Su-yeon

Release Date: 18 November

No. of episodes: 8

Synopsis: A software developer named Som (Kang) creates a dating app, Somebody. Everything seems to be going fine until she gets pulled into a murder investigation, as the police suspect that a serial killer is associated with the app.

About the show: The series, which is based on the Hollywood classic, American Psycho (2000), is much-awaited because it also stars popular drama series star Kim as Sung Yun Oh.

Watch Somebody here.

Reborn Rich

Created by: Jeong Dae-yun

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-been

Release Date: 18 November

No. of episodes: 16

Synopsis: Yoon Hyun Woo (Song) is employed by the Chebal family as a personal secretary. She is loyal and works sincerely for them until she is killed in a frame job by the same family. She is reincarnated as the youngest son, Jin Do Joon (Song), in the family and plans to avenge the injustice done to her.

Watch Reborn Rich here.

Please Send a Fan Letter

Created by: Jung Sang-hee

Cast: Choi Soo-young, Park Yoon, Kang Da-hyun

Release Date: 26 November

No. of episodes: 4

Synopsis: Bang Jung-Seok (Park) wants to fulfil his ailing daughter’s last wish, which involves getting a letter from her favourite actress Han Gang-Hee (Choi). Meanwhile, superstar Gang-Hee is facing her own set of challenges. How their paths cross, leading to a series of events makes this show an entertaining watch.

Unlock The Boss

Created by: Lee Chul-ha

Cast: Chae Jong-hyeop, Seo Eun-soo, Park Sung-woong.

Release Date: 30 November

No. of episodes: 12

Synopsis: Park In Sung (Chae) is a 29-year-old job seeker who finds a rather unusual smartphone. In a strange turn of events, he finds that the soul of a CEO is trapped in the gadget which is directing Park to become a part of his company and avenge his death for a huge cash prize.

About the show: This series is based on the webtoon of the same name.

Casino

Created by: Kang Yoon-sung

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Son Su-kku, Lee Dong-hwi, Heo Sung-tae

Release Date: November

No. of episodes: 16

Synopsis: The series follows Cha Mu Sik (Choi) who is about to lose every single won he owns at the casino. However, once a casino king, he plans his comeback with an ultimate bet. Will he succeed to get back into the game?

About the show: Casino is a much-awaited show because it marks Choi’s first drama series in 26 years.