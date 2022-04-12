facebook
Home > Living > Film & TV > New K-dramas to watch this April 2022
New K-dramas to watch this April 2022
Living
12 Apr 2022 08:40 PM

New K-dramas to watch this April 2022

Natasha Sethi
New K-dramas to watch this April 2022
Living
New K-dramas to watch this April 2022

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases this April 2022. 

We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas releasing in April 2022. Happy watching.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]

5 K-dramas releasing this April 2022:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

1 /5

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

For those in search of something whimsical, we recommend this 55-minute mockumentary. South Korean comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms content for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary. Always wanted to know what the creative process for comedians is? These four women will show you.  

Release date
1 April 2022
Genre
Comedy, mockumentary
watch trailer
Green Mothers’ Club

2 /5

Green Mothers’ Club

Five mothers with children in elementary school form a community by keeping their enemies close, and one another closer. Watch to see how these mums grow as friends and grow as individuals as secrets and envy tangle their lives. 

Release date
6 April 2022
Genre
Drama
watch trailer
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

3 /5

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Granted, this is not a K-drama but rather a movie. If you love action-packed spy movies that are all about covert operations and Mission Impossible-type things, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is a must-watch for you. 

Release date
22 April 2022
Genre
Action, crime
watch trailer
My Liberation Notes

4 /5

My Liberation Notes

Next on our list is a show that follows the story of three siblings eager to escape their monotonous, uninteresting lives — a wish that is met by the arrival of a mysterious stranger. Watch the events that unravel as the sibling trio seek fulfilment and freedom. 

Release date
9 April 2022
Genre
Drama
watch trailer
Monstrous

5 /5

Monstrous

This upcoming South Korean television series is for fans of the eerie, the peculiar, and the scary. This horror show revolves around the village of Jinyang County and a bizarre phenomenon that exists in the form of a possessed Buddhist statue. It is brought to you by the director of Train to Busan, Tomorrow, and Hellbound, so you know it’s a must-watch.

Release date
22 April 2022
Genre
Horror, supernatural, thriller
watch trailer
Korean New on Netflix Film & TV K-dramas april 2022
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.