New K-dramas to watch this June

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases this June 2022.
We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with its movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.
Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas releasing in June 2022. Happy watching.
5 K-dramas releasing this June 2022
First on the list is Why Her? This series revolves around the story of a brilliant, cunning, coldhearted lawyer whose demotion leads her to meet a kind, empathetic law student in her new role as an adjunct professor at a law school.
A young judicial apprentice winds up behind bars after being involved in an undercover investigation. Even as a prisoner, he manages to keep his poker face and turn a crisis into an opportunity. A suspense-filled, action-packed thriller.
If you prefer period Korean dramas that embody the romance and fantasy genres, mark your calendar for 18 June 2022. Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful sorceress living in a blind woman’s body. The woman encounters a man from a distinguished family who desires her help to change his destiny.
Perhaps the most anticipated K-drama of the year, the Korean rendition of Money Heist releases this June 2022. If you, like the rest of the world, loved La Casa de Papel, and you’re a fan of K-dramas, this is pretty much a dream come true for you.
The novel-based series follows the story of a suspicious café named ‘Minamdang’ and its equally suspicious patrons. Criminal-profiler-turned-fraudster disguises himself as a fortune teller and scams his customers for money, a deed achieved by using his attractive physical appearance and his charm to his advantage.