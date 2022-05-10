New K-dramas to watch this May 2022

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases this May 2022.
We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.
Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan or a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas, Korean movies, and documentaries releasing in May 2022. Happy watching.
5 K-dramas releasing this May 2022:
First up, we’ve got a fictional period drama. Bloody Heart follows the story of a monarch where royal family drama and history are brought to the forefront. If historical, period dramas tickle your fancy, we believe you’ll enjoy watching this K-drama.
Love musicals? Love fantasy? You’ve hit the jackpot. A mysterious magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear and hope reappear for a disenchanted teen. The highly-anticipated The Sound of Magic marks Netflix’s third original Korean drama series of 2022.
For something a little different, here’s a Korean documentary. Based on the real-life case of ‘Nth Room,’ the cybercrime tracking documentary uncovers the reality of the crimes through interviews with producers, police officers, and reporters involved in the case.
From cyber hell to wedding well. For this couple, a marriage proposal does not end in a happy ending, but rather leads to the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations. If romantic K-dramas are your go-to choice of entertainment, 23 May 2022 is the date to mark.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star returns to the screens after two years for Eve, an upcoming South Korean television series. After her family was destroyed by powerful people, she executes her 13-years-in-making revenge plan to bring them down.