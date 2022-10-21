Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, The Crown, just released the first trailer for its upcoming fifth season and we have some thoughts (and feelings).

The Crown has always been a crowd-favourite, telling a fictionalised version of Queen Elizabeth’s reign beginning from her days as a young monarch to her reign into the 21st century. The upcoming season may be more anticipated than others though. Other than the fact that it covers the 90s, a tumultuous time for the royals thanks to Charles and Diana’s bitter divorce, it’s also the first season of the series to be released after the death of Elizabeth and her husband, Philip.

Netflix just released the first trailer for the show’s fifth season giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect. We watched it ourselves and… well, let’s just say we have some thoughts.

30 thoughts we had while watching the season 5 trailer for The Crown

1. Oh crap, that’s the Windsor Castle fire from 1992 #nerd

2. Is this season going to be Elizabeth vs. Diana: Dawn of Charles?

3. Hey, that’s actually a good idea. Zack Snyder, hit me up

4. Sorry, back to the trailer

5. Okay, I’m sorry, but as a Potterhead, I can’t help but think Umbridge when I see Imelda Staunton

6. Egg

7. Jonny Lee Miller as John Major! Those glasses. That smoulder

8. Elizabeth Debicki looks spot-on as Diana. Casting her and Emma Corrin was a work of utter genius

9. Seems like Charles and Diana got a good scolding from the Queen

10. I’m sorry but Dominic West looks way too good

11. CAMILLA. How dare you. HOW DARE YOU

12. AND THE SAME GOES FOR YOU, CHARLIE

13. “You as future king have a duty.” Listen to your mother, Charles

14. Seriously, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana—ugh

15. I know how this is all going to end and it’s already heartbreaking

16. CHARLES AND CAMILLA, I—will restrain myself

17. THE DRESS. ELIZABETH DEBICKI AS DIANA IN THE DRESS

18. Elizabeth with her dogs. It’s an image that’s somewhat poignant considering the real-life Elizabeth II’s dogs were with her when she passed

19. “You mean silent?” NO, YOU GO OFF, DIANA. YOU. GO. OFF

20. Also, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip is *chef’s kiss*

21. “It’s a system, for better or for worse. We’re all stuck in it.” That’s tragically true

22. Miller’s accent for John Major is perfection

23. Young Prince William!

24. “WHAT THE HELL IS SHE DOING!?” She’s taking her life back, sweetie

25. The iconic interview that blew the lid off

26. GET YOUR LIPS OFF EACH OTHER

27. Diana, this isn’t Need For Speed

28. TIMOTHY DALTON. IT’S JAMES BOND.

29. “The glories belong to the past, and they’ll move on, and we’ll be left with nothing.” THAT’S ALL YOU CARE ABOUT, CHARLIE?

30. “How did it come this?” I guess we’ll find out on November 9.

