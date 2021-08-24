First Look: the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer and movie details

Did you catch the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer release on YouTube today?

Boy, are we excited. This is what fans of the friendly neighbourhood superhero, who swings from the tallest of New York’s skyscrapers, have been waiting for months. Must say Sony and Marvel Studios haven’t disappointed with this gem of a trailer.

But before we got a glimpse of the official trailer, there was a bit of a bother for Sony a couple of days as a leaked version started doing rounds on social media. The studio worked quickly and got the leak plugged.

So, what does Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo Spider-Man film in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has in store for us?

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

This bit is important for it marks the return of three acclaimed actors reprising their roles as fan-favourite supervillains from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) and the 2014 film The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Willem Dafoe is back as the ruthless Green Goblin and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. Joining them is Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Stephen Strange joins Tom Holland who plays our hero — Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. The other members of the cast include Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

What does the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer reveal?

A lot, so to say. The trailer takes forward what fans recently witnessed in the Disney+ TV series Loki — the concept of multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer begins with Parker and MJ sharing a sweet moment on the roof of a building. And then it quickly reveals what Parker is going through.

Following the events of the Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), in which supervillain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) reveals to the world Parker’s identity as Spider-Man, life has not been normal for the young Avenger.

Authorities are investigating him for Mysterio’s death and Parker’s friends and Aunt May are also being questioned. The trailer shows Parker becoming the target of the press and also of people, who are recording him in public.

A frustrated Parker approaches Doctor Strange for help and asks him to turn back time to a point where no one knows that he is Peter Parker.

Going against Wong’s warning not to cast the spell, Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, does what Parker asks. The result is the birth of a multiverse and the horrors it brings with it for both Spider-Man and Strange.

The trailer is packed with applause-worthy scenes.

In one of them, we see Doctor Strange separating the astral form of Peter Parker from Spider-Man’s body — exactly like the Ancient One does to Bruce Banner in Hulk’s body when the latter went to get the Time Stone in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

And the two scenes that fans are unable to keep calm about appear towards the end. We see a Pumpkin Bomb tossed in between cars on a road followed by a peal of familiar, bone-chilling laughter indicating the arrival of Green Goblin.

Then, from out of the dust created by an explosion, emerges the mechanical tentacle of Doctor Octopus. With a sinister smile and wearing his iconic shades, the supervillain remarks upon seeing Parker, “Hello, Peter!”, much to the latter’s shock.

What to expect from the film and the multiverse

The arrival of the supervillains from the Spider-Man films from a different era in Spider-Man: No Way Home indicates that Marvel is serious about banking on the multiverse angle in the Phase Four of the MCU.

Loki was a tremendous success and it managed to handle the otherwise confusing concept very well.

Multiverse in Marvel is its version of parallel universes, a concept that exists in scientific theory. In Marvel’s world, the parallel universes have altered versions of the same entities. Which is why there was more than one Loki in the 2021 TV series, each with a different appearance and powers.

The to-be-released Spider-Man film will be followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), which, as its title clearly suggests, will dive deeper into the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home certainly proves that Doctor Strange is an almost infinitely powerful sorcerer — one who can bend time and space, and open multiverses whether or not he has any control over the consequences.

As for Spider-Man? Well, Peter Parker is a smart kid who has his heart in the right place, which is why Tony Stark aka Iron Man was so fond of him. And Parker has access to Stark’s amazing technology, so he can be expected to even the odds.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on 17 December 2021. It will be the fourth film of the MCU Phase Four, which began with the Disney+ series WandaVision, aired from January to March this year.

The first film of Phase Four was the recently released Black Widow (2021). It is to be followed by the theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September and Eternals in November. Alongside the films, MCU will continue to release TV series that ties up the whole of Phase Four.

Whether the Phase Four will culminate into a grand battle as we saw in Avengers: Endgame (2019) is not confirmed.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.