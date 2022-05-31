The first trailer of Star Wars’ Andor is here, and the rebels are back

On 27 May, Disney+ dropped the first trailer of Star Wars’ Andor.

The series is the highly-anticipated spin-off prequel of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and marks the return of Diego Luna as rebel hero Cassian Andor.

The series is set to stream on the platform from 31 August and is the second Star Wars’ show to be streamed in 2022 after Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Like Obi-Wan Kenobi, the makers of the series will release the first two episodes on the day of the premiere. Andor comprises 24 episodes divided into two parts of 12-episodes each.

Andor: What we know so far

Cassian Andor’s story before his heroic death

Andor is set five years before the Rebellion and focuses on the titular character before he eventually sacrificed himself along with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) on the planet Scarif, while obtaining the plans, to the Death Star.

“The ‘Andor’ series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make,” reads the official synopsis of the show. “The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.”

What does the trailer reveal?

The trailer of Andor doesn’t give enough details but succeeds in creating a bleak and tense atmosphere, Star Wars fans would expect to see at a time, when the ruthless Emperor Palpatine is in power.

Andor, who is a spy, is seen hiding from Imperial Stormtroopers on an unknown planet. A group of people, mostly young, are seen together in a riverine area. It is not clear if they are in hiding but they look up at the sky to see a fiery ship about to crash.

An alarm is raised in a city as a fleet of Imperial forces approach. Residents are seen hiding blasters and drawing down their shutters.

As a group of senior Imperial officers are seen in a meeting, Andor’s voiceover goes: “They’re so proud of themselves. So fat and satisfied.”

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) in the Imperial Senate, who ominously says, “They’re watching me now.”

It also shows flashes of skirmishes between the rebels and the Imperial forces.

Other actors in Andor include Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.