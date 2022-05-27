‘Stranger Things’ collaborates with Lay’s for a limited edition chip in Bangkok

To celebrate the launch of Stranger Things 4, Lay’s has collaborated with the show to release a special flavour and special experience available until 29 May.

Launching a “terrifyingly spicy” flavour called ‘Fire Chilli’, fans will get to enjoy the fiery hotness of the Upside Down ahead of the new season debut on Netflix.

What’s more, for those who want to really immerse themselves in the hype, Stranger Things 4 and Lay’s are also opening a kind of opening gate to the Upside Down just outside at Siam Discovery Plaza. Fans can dive into a Stranger Things x Lay’s: The Upside Down Experience here, and discover a recreation of Creel House.

The ‘Fire Chilli’ Stranger Things Lay’s flavour is now available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. The Upside Down experience at Siam Discovery Plaza will be on until 29 May from 11am to 9pm. Enjoy the release of Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 tonight!