‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: all the juicy details you need to know

Thanks to Stranger Things Day 2021, Netflix has unveiled a lot more info about Stranger Things season 4, inclusive of a teaser and a premiere date for next year.

As seen in the clip below, the setting of the show shifts from Hawkins, Indiana to sunny California. Narrated by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the character doesn’t seem to be enjoying her new home all that much, despite what she alludes to her friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

The tease then shifts to what fans have begun to expect from the Netflix horror/fantasy series, which includes gun fights, explosions, and a fair amount of action. The timeline of the series also takes place during Spring Break, 1986 to be exact. This is naturally par for course for the series as the first three seasons took place over Christmas, Halloween, and the 4th of July.

The Duffer Brothers return to helm the series with the regular cast also making their returns. Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. Also returning is David Harbour as Chief Hopper who last we saw was being held captive in a secret Russian facility.

Now, let’s wait and see what unravels as Stranger Things Season 4 arrives in less than eight months’ time. The new season will consist of nine episodes. For the time being, check out ‘Welcome To California’ below.

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser

