‘Stranger Things’ season 4: Release dates and more teasers are finally here

There are some new updates regarding Stranger Things season 4.

The creators of the much-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things revealed the release dates and a number of posters of the series on 17 February. They also said that this season will be released in two volumes.

While the first volume will arrive on 27 May 2022, the second one will hit the TV screens on 1 July 2022. Terming it the ‘beginning of the end’, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer stated that season 5 will be the finale to Eleven and the gang’s journeys.

Here’s all that we know so far about ‘Stranger Things’ season 4

The announcement

On 17 February, the Duffer brothers shared an open letter on Twitter where they announced the penultimate season will be split into two volumes.

In the note, they explained: “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

Commenting on the journey and filming of season 4, they said, “Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

What to expect in season 4

Season three ended with Jim Hopper and Eleven making a big sacrifice as they leave the town of Hawkins with Will Byers and his family to escape the supernatural occurrences and start afresh.

The new posters hint at the story progression in a new direction with a slogan saying: “every ending has a beginning”.

They also suggest that the upcoming season 4 might be set outside the US and that Hopper, who was locked up in a Russian jail, will try to get back with his gang.

Though not much is known about the story, the posters also reveal several Stranger Things characters coming together and heading towards ‘an alternate dimension’ called the Upside Down.

The cast

Along with the familiar faces of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), several new additions have been made to the cast.

Some of the new characters include Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, a caring man working at a psychiatric hospital and Eduardo Franco will be seen as Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) new best friend Argyle.

Joseph Quinn will essay the role of Eddie Munson, a metalhead from the ’80s who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High School’s official Dungeons and Dragons club. This character will find himself at the centre of the terrifying experiences in Stranger Things season 4. Matthew Modine will return as Martin Brenner.

