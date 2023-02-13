“I’m Batman”: The Superbowl trailers you don’t want to miss

Michael Keaton is Batman, Will Ferrell is a dog, and Dom can’t stop talking about family. These are the Superbowl trailers you don’t want to miss.

Aside from some sort of sports event happening over the weekend in the US, this past week was prime time for trailer drops. Dom and his family return in an explosive trailer for Fast X, the Guardians go for one last ride in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and as controversial as the film is due to its lead actor, The Flash sees the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman and has gotten many people excited.

Don’t waste your time Googling. We’ve got all the trailers released during Superbowl week right here for your viewing pleasure.

[Hero image: The Flash trailer/DC]

From ‘The Flash’ to ‘Creed III’, here are the trailers that were released this Superbowl week

The Flash

Ezra Miller has become quite infamous these past few months for their troubling behaviour. They’ve apologised and is getting help, and DC Studios co-leader James Gunn has also thrown his full support behind the actor’s recovery. But fans were upset when it seemed to be implied that Miller would be staying on in the DCU while Henry Cavill is out and the fates of other mainstays like Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, and Zachary Levi are up in the air.

However, fans couldn’t help but be excited about this trailer. Despite Miller being the titular character, it’s the return of Michael Keaton as Batman that has everyone buzzed. Ben Affleck also returns in his last appearance as Bruce Wayne. Michael Shannon returns as General Zod from Man of Steel and Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, will also make an appearance played by Sasha Calle. Still no Cavill as Superman though. Surprise, surprise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The 30-second big game spot gives us a better look at a de-aged Indy while older Indy whips about and jumps off moving vehicles and planes with his niece played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. We also see John Rhys-Davies’ Sallah again and Indy doing what he does best: punching a Nazi.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

A seemingly despondent Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, gears up for a final mission with the Guardians. He’s reunited with a new multiverse version of Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, who hates his guts all over again but also may or may not fall in love with him all over again. We also get a few glimpses of Rocket’s tragic origin story. Since James Gunn has definitively said that this will be the last time we’ll see this roster of the Guardians, this film will probably be feels-inducing. That shot of Groot carrying the limp body of Peter certainly isn’t giving us high hopes that all will be well.

Fast X

“Family” is said five times in the nearly four-minute trailer for Fast X. That should give you an idea of what the movie is about. Oh, and there are cars, the usual logic-defying stunts, Jason Momoa licking blood off a knife (and we wonder why Covid was a thing), and Brie Larson’s Tess giving Dom a heads-up. Dwayne Johnson is nowhere to be seen.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The 30-second game spot for the film based on the popular tabletop roleplaying game exudes adventure much like its source material. Chris Pine’s bard leads a rag-tag group of adventurers who are “facing the greatest evil the world has ever known”. Roll for initiative, folks.

65

Adam Driver crash lands on a mysterious planet only to realise that it’s actually Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with another young survivor in tow, he must face prehistoric dangers in order to survive.

Air

Ben Affleck in 90s gear? Sure, why not. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of how the Air Jordans came to be with Matt Damon playing Sonny Vaccaro, the salesman responsible for the product.

Strays

You’ve watched him as an elf. You’ve watched him as an anchorman. Now watch Will Ferrell as a dog. Along with Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park, the star-studded cast voices a group of stray dogs who help Will Ferrell’s Reggie, who was recently left by their owner, to get revenge by… well, biting his ex-owner’s di*k off.

Creed III

It’s Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors shirtless and being all musky and doing testosterone-filled activities like running and punching stuff. Yep, that’s pretty much it.