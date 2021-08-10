7 movies to watch with your mum this Mother’s Day

Spend this Thai Mother’s Day watching these family-themed Mother’s Day movies.
Whilst you normally might plan trips or even go to brunch with your mother on Thai Mother’s Day, this year is a little bit different. With the lockdown, the range of things that can be done is limited. Instead, this Mother’s Day can be spent watching movies on the couch with gifts, sweet treats, or even flowers.
After all, mothers on-screen are sometimes one of the most iconic characters. They bring a level of understanding and warmth which makes them very unique characters — much like in real life. Here are seven of the best movies — all available on Netflix — that are perfect to watch together for Mother’s Day.
Parenthood is filled with trial and error. Otherhood is a Netflix Original about three women who travelled from the suburbs all the way to New York City. They reconnect with their sons in the name of Mother’s Day, and try to understand how and why their relationships have changed. They also reassure their sons of the relationship that they have, making it clear that they are always there for them. Watch to find out how each parent will navigate the delicate bond with their kids in Otherhood in this heart-warming comedy.
Family isn’t always what it seems to be. The Blind Side is based on real-life events and follows an African-American athlete, Michael, who was adopted by a caucasian family. Michael had great difficulty with school and life in general but after being invited into the family’s home, the great relationship between mother and son starts to unfold. His mum stood up for him and gave him chances that he would have never gotten. Watch as his life turns around and how he makes this family complete.
Being a mother is already difficult, but being a mother while working, trying to grieve, and taking care of other people seems like an impossible task. Finding ‘Ohana is about finding your way back to your roots and understanding who you really are, through the storey of Leilani and her children.
Sometimes your parent deserves both Father’s Day and Mother’s Day. Although this movie was made specifically for Father’s Day, it deserves a special mention for Thai Mother’s Day. After the unexpected death of his wife, this now-widowed single father goes through a new journey as he raises his daughter by himself. Having to take on the duties of both mother and father, he makes sure that his daughter is brought up with the love of both parents even though he is in it alone. Kevin Hart is hilarious in this, but the film has touching moments, too.
When life gets too much, sometimes you just need a reset. Yes Day is all about saying “yes”. Always feeling like they say “no” to their kids, parents Allison and Carlos make it a point to just say “yes”. The rules are that the kids have 24 hours to ask for anything, and the parents have to allow it all. We get to understand the special relationship that parents have with their children in this light-hearted movie.
The famous musical is all about central character Sophie trying to find her biological father, but one of the undeniable stars of the film is definitely her mother, Donna Sheridan, played by Meryl Streep. Although there is secrecy and uncertainty that stems from Donna, the relationship between mother and daughter is extremely wholesome here. This musical shows exactly how much love Donna has for Sophie, no matter who her ‘real’ father is.
There are many mothers who don’t get the luxury of spending Mother’s Day with their children. Those who have lost and those who have mourned are still mothers even if their children are not with them. This Netflix short is all about parents mourning the loss of their child. They try to come to terms with this loss within the black and white world they are left in. Although it is short, it will stay on your mind and heart.
