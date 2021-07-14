Thai TV shows that are making waves in Asia

Thai TV shows have been making their way around Asia, especially these Thai BL series.

People from all around Asia are becoming more interested in Thai actors who are appearing in more international TV shows. These young men have the world in their hands, gaining love from fans everywhere. Not only do their viewers love watching their show, but they have also been given multiple brand opportunities due to their successes.

Before they landed those international TV roles, these actors hit big with Thai TV shows that put them on the screen and into the minds of their viewers everywhere. The clear talent shines through and the progressive plotline allows for audiences to divulge into the lives of these characters. It also is what made these TV shows as popular as they are now.

[Hero/Feature Image Credit: Netflix]