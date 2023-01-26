‘That ’90s Show’ review: a lot of nostalgia and some laughs

Hang out down the street once more but this time with a whole new generation of dumbasses. Here’s our review of Netflix’s That ’90s Show.

Everyone was a little hesitant to go back to Point Place, Wisconsin when That ’90s Show was announced. We all have fond memories of the shenanigans of Eric, Kelso, Donna, Jackie, Hyde, and Fez, so the temptation to revisit the place where all that dumbassery, as Red would call it, occurred was strong. But would it be the same?

Well, not exactly, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. A new generation of teenagers has taken over the basement and is ready to make their lewd spray-painted mark on the water tower. Kegs, romances, cameos, and laughs abound, but it’s the nostalgia that makes That ’90s Show shine—except it’s not nostalgia for the ’90s.

That 90’s Show review: a fun trip down memory lane

Set about 15 years after the first show, the series brings audiences back to the Foremans’ home where it’s significantly quieter now that only Red and Kitty live there. Red loves it; Kitty misses the days when the house was bustling with hormonal teenagers. Fortunately for her, Eric and Donna decide to spend the Fourth of July weekend there with their 15-year-old daughter Leia. After becoming friends with a group of kids, now the ’90s generation but still equally hormonal, Lea decides to spend the whole summer in Point Place in the hopes of making a lot of unforgettable memories.

Much like the dumbasses who came before them, Leia (played by Callie Haverda) and her friends are the focal point of the new series. There’s the awkward pre-relationship phase, sneaking away from the grown-ups, a keg without a tap, and an unsanctioned long drive to a rave. Those hang-outs are great, but it’s the iconic Circle, which makes a comeback, that solidifies the group’s friendship and still delivers on the non-sensical and transcendental experience for this new group of teenagers.

There’s a good balance of familiarity and newness among the ’90s group. There’s the typical couple who are all over each other, and Leia takes after her father’s dorkiness, but the dynamics between them are a little different compared to the ’70s group. On top of this, there’s Red and Kitty, played by the still-hilarious Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Both have a soft spot for their granddaughter, which is a vast difference from Red and Eric’s relationship. Red still hates teenagers though, but Kitty is just happy to have people over at their home again.

Aside from being hilarious themselves, Red and Kitty serve as the tether between the two shows. The original gang do make appearances (sans Hyde because… y’know) but they’re pretty much just cameos. That doesn’t mean I wasn’t glad to see them back though, especially Eric and Donna who are now, as Red calls them, “upstairs people”. The show also does a great job of calling back to many things that happened in the original show, which will certainly delight a lot of fans.

This is where the show successfully utilises nostalgia, but to be clear, it’s the nostalgia for the old show. Read and Kitty, seeing some of the original gang, the familiar locations, and a recognisable car (wink, wink) bring back a lot of memories, and it’s what fans will certainly enjoy. It’s a little weird though that the nostalgic feeling I had was for the old show and not necessarily for the ’90s, the decade I was born and grew up in. But that brought up an interesting question: did people who grew up or were teenagers in the ’70s feel the same way about the original show?

While the show is rife with 90s references, some things did take me out of the supposed decade the show is supposed to be in. An openly Asian gay kid in a small Wisconsin town in the 90’s is a bit of a reach, and the riot girl and feminism movement weren’t that big of a thing back then. To me, these guys were obviously Gen Z just in ’90s clothes (wait, doesn’t that just make them actual Gen Z?). I may be wrong though; after all, I wasn’t in the US in the ’90s.

That’s not to say, however, that this new group of kids aren’t lovably ridiculous. They’re a great bunch, all ready to do stupid things and get hurt both physically and emotionally like all teenagers do. I think they’re off to a great start as they embark on their (mis)adventures in Point Place—that is, as long as Netflix renews the show for a second season.

And that, admittedly, is where I’m a little doubtful. As fun as I think the show is and as much as I want to see Leia and her friends truly live up to the label her grandfather frequently uses, Netflix’s notoriety for prematurely cancelling shows, which they claim to have never done, hangs above it like a shadow. That ’90s Show was enjoyable, but whether that’s enough for the powers-that-be to keep the show is something that’s yet to be seen.

If indeed it doesn’t happen, then at least we had another short trip back to Point Place to hang out down the street one last time.