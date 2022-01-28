‘The Comeback’ is a Chinese New Year Film shot entirely on an iPhone

Acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Meng shot the film The Comeback entirely on an iPhone 13 Pro.

Chinese New Year is a time for joyful reunions and unforgettable moments, and what better way to capture those memories than with a smartphone in hand? Director Zhang Meng took this concept to the next level with his latest for Apple, a heartwarming Chinese New Year film shot entirely on an iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple x Zhang Meng: The Comeback

The 23-minute video — called The Comeback — sees the prolific filmmaker take on multiple genres for an all-around good time, so expect exciting kung fu sequences, sci-fi touches, and a good dose of nostalgia and comedy. Here, a young injured stunt double returns home for Chinese New Year to spend time with his father and to escape what he felt was a failure in his career, only to be heralded as a “big director” by the fellow villagers when he arrives. They then convince him to create a movie that would make this little-known village internet famous, which sets the gears in motion as he realises his dream and destiny was to be behind the camera, instead of in front of it.

Zhang’s no stranger to such a heartfelt tale of determination, his other well-known film, The Piano in a Factory, was an award-winning film in 2010 about a factory worker who struggles to support his musically-inclined child by building the instruments she needs from scratch.

The iPhone 13 Pro is no doubt the star of the show here, as Zhang and director of photography Luo Dong makes use of the smartphone’s three cameras (yes, without any additional lenses) to create the touching masterpiece.

Inspired? Check out the behind-the-scenes video here after watching the film below for tips on how Zhang used the cinematic mode, macro, ultra-wide, telephoto and low light features for this cinematic film.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.