‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2: What we know so far

Did you watch and chuckle while watching the strangely addicting The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO? Then you’ll be glad to know that a second season is in the works. Here’s what you should know.

The co-creators of two brilliant cult-classic comedy series — Mindy Kaling of The Office and Justin Noble of Brooklyn99 — teamed up with Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, to create The Sex Lives of College Girls. The show follows the chaotic journey of four beautiful girls named Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. We get to see a wide range of colours and emotions the girls go through as they steer their new, unfettered lives in college as not just friends, but also roommates.

Everything we know about The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2

As the debut season of The Sex Lives of College Girls wrapped up in December 2021, Sarah Aubrey and HBO Max announced the renewal of the show for another season.

It is not surprising that the series was renewed. Along with the announcement of a second season, HBO Max revealed that the college comedy drama was the “biggest Max Original comedy launch on the platform this year (2021)” and its viewership kept growing every week with the release of the new episodes. Most importantly, the show really hits the spot with viewers and critics. Rated 7.7/10 on IMDB, The Sex Lives of College Girls boasts rave reviews. It also has a 97% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is hilarious, sassy, smart and refreshingly politically incorrect!

This comedy series is available on HBO Max. Here’s the lowdown on season one.

The Cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls

The cast features Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet of The King of Staten Island fame. She plays Kimberly, a studious valedictorian. Kimberly hails from a working-class Arizona suburb. Described as smart, caring, earnest and ambitious, she’s definitely a character to look out for. Going to college is very exciting for her, since her sexual experiences up until now have been limited to a lazy three minutes with her sloppy high school boyfriend.

Amrit Kaur from Kim’s Convenience plays Bela. She loves comedy and has absolutely no filter. Hailing from a rich New Jersey family, Bela claims to be a sex-positive feminist.

Renee Rapp plays the entitled and bratty Leighton. She grew up in Manhattan’s Upper East Side – I know what you’re thinking, Leighton from the Upper East Side? Definitely sounds like a silent nod to the cult classic Gossip Girl. We can almost imagine Kristen Bell narrating this in gossip girl’s iconic voice: “This just in: After a long, hot summer away I see it didn’t take much time for you to dirty up the clean slates I gave you. My inbox is overflowing, so let’s get to the good stuff shall we? Spotted: our favourite party girl Leighton up to her old tricks? Was it only a year ago our It Girl mysteriously disappeared to attend “Essex College”? Looks like the skeleton’s out of the (gay) closet?”

In The Sex Lives of College Girls, Leighton comes from a wealthy and conservative family. The show marks Renee’s TV debut. She previously played Regina George in Broadway’s Mean Girls.

Newcomer Alyah Chanelle Scott portrays Whitney. Daughter of an influential US Senator, she enters Essex as a rising soccer star. The supporting cast features some familiar faces. This includes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Gavin Leatherwood. He plays Nico, Leighton’s brother and Kimberly’s love interest.

Midori Francis from Dash and Lily has been cast as Alicia, a student at the college. Chris Meyer plays Canaan, who hooks up with Whitney. He was previously in Paramount’s Tell Me a Story.

A recap of the first season

The entirety of season one shows how the four girls navigate the start of a new chapter in their lives.

Let’s start with Bela

Bela wants to join the Catallun, a comedy group on campus making it one of her top goals. While working towards her goal, she faces sexual assault by one of the magazine editors. When Bela faces pushback from Catallun members after filing an official complaint, she decides to start her own comedy club with two other college mates.

What about Whitney?

The star soccer player decides to confide in her mom and tell her about the sexual relations she’s been pursuing with her married coach, Dalton. The show realistically showcases the love and tensions between the mother-daughter duo as they find a way to resolve their issues.

Leighton and Kimberly

Leighton’s relationship with her girlfriend, Alicia, starts to approach a rough patch. The couple is having trouble figuring out where they stand or how serious they are about their future. Why’s that so? This is because Alicia decides she doesn’t want to be with someone who is still in the closet hiding their true identity. Leighton processes the heartbreak by coming out to Kimberly.

Distracted by her insatiable lust for Leighton’s brother Nico, a lovelorn Kimberly is on the verge of getting expelled from college for skipping classes and cheating on an exam. However, the school decides to revoke her scholarship instead of kicking her out. To make matters even worse, Leighton casually reveals that Nico has a long-distance girlfriend named Maya, who we haven’t met yet.

We’re readying ourselves for a plot twist, as we realise that Nico, the sneaky little fox, has been cheating on his girlfriend with Kimberly the whole time! Is Nico in an open relationship? The possibilities are endless, but if he eventually turns out to be a two-timer, we’re going to feel very bad for poor Kimberly. Let’s hope she makes better choices for herself in season 2.

Which cast members are returning for The Sex Lives of College Girls season two?

All four main leads will be coming back to play their relatable characters and hopefully attend more awkward naked parties in the next season of The Sex Lives of College Girls. In addition, the series’ regular cast members Midori Francis, Chris Meyer, Lauren Spencer and Renika Williams are on board for the next season too.

Is there a set premiere date for season two?

Unfortunately, no date has been revealed as of yet, but the show is confirmed to return on screens in late 2022.

