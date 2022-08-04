The ultimate K-drama binge list to keep you glued to your couch

At the heart of all things Hallyu are engaging plotlines, dreamy slow-burn romances, chic outfits, and cheesy banter. And whether you enjoy suspense thrillers or historical sagas – there’s no dearth of explore-worthy genres in the long list of K-dramas on OTT platforms. We’re taking a peek at all there is to the shows that have been keeping us awake until 2:00 am.

If there’s one industry that does justice to the adage ‘variety is the spice of life,’ it’s Korean entertainment. Between side-splittingly hilarious reality shows and pop songs with near-addictive choruses, there’s no room for boredom when you hop on the Hallyu train. And K-dramas are undisputedly at the top of this engaging list.

In fact with an eclectic set of genres like coming-of-age comedies, office romances, and fantasy sagas – each with high production values, stunning cast members, and rollercoaster series of events – there’s plenty of options to lose sleep over. From the cult-classic romantic thriller Descendants Of The Sun to the old-school comfort feature Reply 1988 – here’s a look at all the shows we’re adding to our entertainment diet and everything that makes them what they are.

Get some popcorn going and binge this list of exciting K-dramas

From an art gallery to a multinational conglomerate – some of the dreamiest moments in Korean television history have occurred at a workplace setting. Grab your popcorn, these office romance K-dramas – complete with quirky first dates, slow-burn love, and stunning leads – will keep you hooked.

Inspiring tales of royalties from the eras of Goryeo, Joseon, Goguryeo and Balhae, elaborate costumes and ornate sets reminiscent of a period gone by, make up some of the best Korean historical dramas, popularly called K-dramas.

Between friendships forged in unlikely places and heart-wrenching instances of romance – coming-of-age K-dramas are at once, relatable and charming. We round up a few to add to your Netflix watchlist.

Korean dramas have taken the entertainment world by storm. Intriguing plots, captivating storylines and unique genres coupled with phenomenal performances by the star cast — there are more reasons than one behind why some of the best K-dramas have garnered global fans and ardent viewers.

Underlined by quirky superpowers, pesky ghosts, and plotlines drawn from popular folklore – fantasy K-dramas make for an entertaining escape from the hustle of life. We’re listing out a few of the more out-of-this-world options that are on our Netflix watchlist.

Grand declarations of love and a series of hilariously unfortunate instances surrounded Tae Moo and Ha Ri’s story, making for one of the most engaging romantic-comedies to grace Netflix. If you’ve got a hankering for more feel-good, no-brainer K-dramas like Business Proposal, we’ve rounded up a few that will have your ribs tickling and hearts fluttering.

Korean dramas are not only addictive but also increasingly popular among millennials and Gen Z. With a strong narrative and brilliant portrayal of characters in limited episodes, these series can be easily enjoyed from the comfort of your homes.

From a hilarious account of a blind date gone wrong to a heartwarming tale of a group of friends – if you need a reason to smile, look no further than these evergreen feel-good K-dramas.

The stars can do more than chart the course of your career or predict the fate of a new relationship. They can also guide you to the show for which you’d sacrifice your sleep. We’ve curated a list of popular K-dramas that complement the characteristics of each zodiac sign.

Watching a light-hearted romantic series with friends or a partner is always fun and comforting. Witnessing something so pure and relatable unfold on screen not only touches your heart but also elevates your mood. And with Korean everything taking over the world, romantic K-dramas are what you need.

Everyone knows that Korean dramas, or K-dramas as popularly known, have become some of the most watched content in recent years and have become a part of the lives of millions of viewers. With numerous hits, the actors have earned millions. However, who are the highest-paid Korean drama actors and how much do they make per episode? That’s a question in everyone’s minds.

There is no denying that Koreans have the most exciting and indulgent skincare regimes. They not only master the fashion game but also nail the skincare game. And when it comes to their innovations in the beauty industry, we’re all on board with the K-wagon.

Aside from compelling plots and eclectic characters, if there’s one thing that you can bank on K-dramas for, it’s stylish characters. We’re putting the spotlight on a few that are fashion moguls.

One of the most crucial things to get sorted is your formal outfits, as we will no longer be hiding behind a camera on Zoom and can no longer get away with a professional-looking shirt and pyjamas. To help with the transition, we’ve compiled some of our favourite back-to-work looks inspired by popular K-dramas.

If you’ve been into Korean dramas lately, you know that the places shown in these programmes, be it fried chicken shops or stunning beachside towns, are somewhere you’d definitely want to be at. So, here’s some K-drama locations you can actually visit!

