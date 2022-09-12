‘Werewolf By Night’: All about the horror special from Marvel Studios

The first-ever special presentation by Marvel Studios, read on to find out more about Werewolf by Night, a very special Halloween feature.

Marvel Studios released the first trailer of Werewolf by Night, a Halloween special presentation, at the D23 Expo on 10 September. The horror special is set to stream on Disney+ starting 7 October and has composer Michael Giacchino as its director.

Giacchino has written the score for several MCU films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as well as Star Wars film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), among others. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the animated film Up (2009).

Giacchino was present on the stage at D23 Expo with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige for the trailer release. Main leads Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly were also present at the event.

Here’s what the trailer of Werewolf by Night reveals

Werewolf by Night follows Jack Russell (Bernal), who transforms into a bloodthirsty werewolf every full moon night while retaining his human intellect.

The completely black-and-white trailer gives the impression of horror classics produced in Hollywood in the mid-20th century.

It shows several characters at a strange meeting, where a zombie-like being, who is named Ulysses, is able to speak to them. All of them are monster hunters. However, it is revealed that one of them is actually the monster posing as a hunter.

Pretty soon, there are flashing scenes showing a hunt, with soldiers fighting the werewolf.

A cage is seen in the trailer, inside which, it appears, the werewolf is imprisoned. The trailer ends with the unnamed character played by Donnelly crouching in terror as a silhouette of the werewolf is seen tearing off someone.

Following the release of the trailer, many speculate that Donnelly is playing monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone who is the daughter of Ulysses Bloodstone.

How similar is the special to the comics

Even though it is unclear from the trailer exactly what the story is about or what characters the actors play, the titular werewolf has existed in Marvel comics since the 1970s.

In the comic books, Russell inherited his werewolf genes from his father who was one of the descendants of lycanthropes from the time of Dracula.

It is also revealed in the comic books that Russell’s ancestors were behind the creation of the book of dark magic known as the Darkhold, which was seen in the MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)