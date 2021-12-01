What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021

Looking for something new to watch? Here are the latest releases from Netflix and HBO Go for December 2021.

Whether it’s your favourite television shows, informative documentaries, or critically-acclaimed movies, are you constantly on the lookout for what’s new to watch? We’ve got you. Here is a list of ten TV shows and movies releasing this December 2021 on our favourite streaming services: Netflix and HBO Go. While Christmas movies are definitely our go-to entertainment content this month, here are some non-festive shows and movies to keep an eye out for. Happy watching.

New movies and TV shows on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021