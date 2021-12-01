What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021

Looking for something new to watch? Here are the latest releases from Netflix and HBO Go for December 2021.
Whether it’s your favourite television shows, informative documentaries, or critically-acclaimed movies, are you constantly on the lookout for what’s new to watch? We’ve got you. Here is a list of ten TV shows and movies releasing this December 2021 on our favourite streaming services: Netflix and HBO Go. While Christmas movies are definitely our go-to entertainment content this month, here are some non-festive shows and movies to keep an eye out for. Happy watching.
New movies and TV shows on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021
First on the list is a soon-to-release Thai horror movie. We know for a fact that when it’s a Thai horror movie, it’s very likely to be spine-chilling. Two siblings stumble upon a peculiar hole in the wall of their grandparent’s house. This leads to horrifying incidents that reveal the family’s sinister, deep, dark secrets. The Whole Truth releases tomorrow.
For the second time this year, we’re blessed with new Money Heist content. Yes, the volume two fifth and final part releases this December. Stream the show this Friday to watch how the professor races to get the gold and his team out of the bank. We’re still coping with Nairobi’s and Tokyo’s deaths, and can only hope that the show doesn’t kill off any more of our favourite characters. After this volume, it’s Bella Ciao to this global phenomenon.
If you’re one for true crime, keep an eye out for Landscapers. The soon-to-release HBO Original limited series is inspired by true events and tells the story of an unorthodox love story set against the backdrop of murder. Watch a seemingly ordinary British couple become the focus of an extraordinary investigation, following the discovery of two dead bodies.
A Sex and the City revival? Yes, please. We watched (and loved) gal pals Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in their 30s. Now, we get to watch (and love) them in their 50s. It’s time to grab your cosmos and cancel any plans you have for 9 December 2021, since that is when this ten-episode series premieres. And Just Like That… we are ready for some ‘90s nostalgia and some New York City charm.
Netflix welcomes a Sandra Bullock movie this December 2021. The Unforgivable is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven. Sandra is not only the protagonist, but also a co-producer of the film. After she serves time for committing murder, her post-prison life revolves around living in a society that won’t forgive her as she searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.
Are your ready for some magic? Let us rephrase. Are you ready to watch ten sexy strippers rediscover their magic? So are we. In this upcoming seven-episode competition series, clothes aren’t the only thing the men are stripping. They’re also stripping their emotional baggage. Watch ten sexy men rediscover their magic and regain their male mojo as they come together to perform on the ‘Magic Mike Live Stage’ in the fabulous Las Vegas.
After a waiting period of two years, the 2019 fantasy series is back with their second season this month. Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, the premiere of the first season was a huge success. The Witcher’s eight-episode season two promises more monsters, magic, and medievalism.
For something more whimsical and light-hearted, Bonjour from Emily in Paris. The second season of this American-French comedy-drama releases towards the end of December, just in time for Christmas. Expect more of the things we love about this show: fun, fashion, and faux pas. Emily has found her footing in Paris, but will the fallout caused by a night of passion send her into a world of trouble? Watch to find out.
We love Queer Eye. Everyone loves Queer Eye. On the final day of 2021, we get to watch the ‘Fab Five’ work their magic on a new set of individuals. Impactful tips, emotionally-charged makeovers, and heartfelt reveals – brace yourselves for season six of this American reality television show. End the year with some feel-good, heartfelt content.
December means Christmas movies. And HBO Go’s American Christmas comedy film is all about the festive season, but a 1980s festive season. The plot follows a ten-year-old who embarks on a herculean quest to retrieve the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. Stream this heart-warming film for some nostalgia and some Neil Patrick Harris.