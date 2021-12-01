Home > Living > Film & TV > What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021
What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021
Living
01 Dec 2021 07:26 PM

What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021

Natasha Sethi
What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021
Living
What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021

Looking for something new to watch? Here are the latest releases from Netflix and HBO Go for December 2021. 

Whether it’s your favourite television shows, informative documentaries, or critically-acclaimed movies, are you constantly on the lookout for what’s new to watch? We’ve got you. Here is a list of ten TV shows and movies releasing this December 2021 on our favourite streaming services: Netflix and HBO Go. While Christmas movies are definitely our go-to entertainment content this month, here are some non-festive shows and movies to keep an eye out for. Happy watching. 

New movies and TV shows on Netflix and HBO Go this December 2021

Jump To / Table of Contents

The Whole Truth (Netflix)

1 /10

The Whole Truth (Netflix)

First on the list is a soon-to-release Thai horror movie. We know for a fact that when it’s a Thai horror movie, it’s very likely to be spine-chilling. Two siblings stumble upon a peculiar hole in the wall of their grandparent’s house. This leads to horrifying incidents that reveal the family’s sinister, deep, dark secrets. The Whole Truth releases tomorrow.

The Whole Truth (Netflix)
Release date
2 December 2021
Genre
Horror
Language
Thai 
watch trailer
Money Heist, Season 5: Volume 2 (Netflix)

2 /10

Money Heist, Season 5: Volume 2 (Netflix)

For the second time this year, we’re blessed with new Money Heist content. Yes, the volume two fifth and final part releases this December. Stream the show this Friday to watch how the professor races to get the gold and his team out of the bank. We’re still coping with Nairobi’s and Tokyo’s deaths, and can only hope that the show doesn’t kill off any more of our favourite characters. After this volume, it’s Bella Ciao to this global phenomenon. 

Money Heist, Season 5: Volume 2 (Netflix)
Release date
3 December 2021
Genre
Crime, drama
Language
Spanish
Watch trailer
Landscapers (HBO Go)

3 /10

Landscapers (HBO Go)

If you’re one for true crime, keep an eye out for Landscapers. The soon-to-release HBO Original limited series is inspired by true events and tells the story of an unorthodox love story set against the backdrop of murder. Watch a seemingly ordinary British couple become the focus of an extraordinary investigation, following the discovery of two dead bodies.

Landscapers (HBO Go)
Release date
8 December 2021
Genre
Thriller, true crime, dark comedy
Language
English
watch trailer
And Just Like That… (HBO Go)

4 /10

And Just Like That… (HBO Go)

A Sex and the City revival? Yes, please. We watched (and loved) gal pals Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in their 30s. Now, we get to watch (and love) them in their 50s. It’s time to grab your cosmos and cancel any plans you have for 9 December 2021, since that is when this ten-episode series premieres. And Just Like That… we are ready for some ‘90s nostalgia and some New York City charm.

And Just Like That… (HBO Go)
Release date
9 December 2021
Genre
Comedy, romantic comedy
Language
English
watch trailer
The Unforgivable (Netflix)

5 /10

The Unforgivable (Netflix)

Netflix welcomes a Sandra Bullock movie this December 2021. The Unforgivable is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven. Sandra is not only the protagonist, but also a co-producer of the film. After she serves time for committing murder, her post-prison life revolves around living in a society that won’t forgive her as she searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

The Unforgivable (Netflix)
Release date
10 December 2021
Genre
Drama, Crime
Language
English
watch trailer
Finding Magic Mike (HBO Go)

6 /10

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Go)

Are your ready for some magic? Let us rephrase. Are you ready to watch ten sexy strippers rediscover their magic? So are we. In this upcoming seven-episode competition series, clothes aren’t the only thing the men are stripping. They’re also stripping their emotional baggage. Watch ten sexy men rediscover their magic and regain their male mojo as they come together to perform on the ‘Magic Mike Live Stage’ in the fabulous Las Vegas.

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Go)
Release date
16 December 2021
Genre
Reality, competition
Language
English
watch trailer
The Witcher, Season 2 (Netflix)

7 /10

The Witcher, Season 2 (Netflix)

After a waiting period of two years, the 2019 fantasy series is back with their second season this month. Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, the premiere of the first season was a huge success. The Witcher’s eight-episode season two promises more monsters, magic, and medievalism.

The Witcher, Season 2 (Netflix)
Release date
17 December 2021
Genre
Fantasy, adventure
Language
English
watch trailer
Emily in Paris, Season 2 (Netflix)

8 /10

Emily in Paris, Season 2 (Netflix)

For something more whimsical and light-hearted, Bonjour from Emily in Paris. The second season of this American-French comedy-drama releases towards the end of December, just in time for Christmas. Expect more of the things we love about this show: fun, fashion, and faux pas. Emily has found her footing in Paris, but will the fallout caused by a night of passion send her into a world of trouble? Watch to find out.

Emily in Paris, Season 2 (Netflix)
Release date
22 December 2021
Genre
Comedy, romantic comedy
Language
English
watch trailer
Queer Eye, Season 6 (Netflix)

9 /10

Queer Eye, Season 6 (Netflix)

We love Queer Eye. Everyone loves Queer Eye. On the final day of 2021, we get to watch the ‘Fab Five’ work their magic on a new set of individuals. Impactful tips, emotionally-charged makeovers, and heartfelt reveals – brace yourselves for season six of this American reality television show. End the year with some feel-good, heartfelt content.

Queer Eye, Season 6 (Netflix)
Release date
31 December 2021
Genre
Reality, lifestyle
Language
English
watch trailer
8-Bit Christmas (HBO Go)

10 /10

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Go)

December means Christmas movies. And HBO Go’s American Christmas comedy film is all about the festive season, but a 1980s festive season. The plot follows a ten-year-old who embarks on a herculean quest to retrieve the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. Stream this heart-warming film for some nostalgia and some Neil Patrick Harris.

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Go)
Release date
Stream now
Genre
Christmas, family, comedy
Language
English
watch trailer
Netflix HBO Go new shows Netflix What's New on Netflix Film & TV
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk