What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this February 2022

The Tinder Swindler, Raised by Wolves, and more – here is what’s new on Netflix and HBO Go for February 2022.

Welcome to our monthly roundup of the latest releases on Netflix and HBO Go. Keeping track of all the latest releases across several platforms can be quite a challenge, which is why we compile a list of ten new television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing every month. If you’re constantly on the lookout for what’s new to watch, this one is for you. Get your popcorn ready, and happy watching this February 2022.

10 new shows and movies on Netflix and HBO Go This February 2022