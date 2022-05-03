facebook
Home > Living > Film & TV > What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this May 2022
What’s new on Netflix and HBO Go this May 2022
Living
03 May 2022 06:47 PM

Natasha Sethi
Stranger Things, Bling Empire, and more – here is what’s new on Netflix and HBO Go for May 2022. 

Welcome to our monthly column of the latest releases on our favourite streaming services: Netflix and HBO Go. Keeping track of all the latest releases across several platforms can be quite a challenge. Hence, this directory. Here, we compile a list of ten television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing in the respective month. For this one, it’s May 2022. If you’re constantly on the lookout for what’s new to watch, this one is for you. Get ready to mark your calendars. Get your popcorn ready. Happy Watching. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]

10 new shows and movies on Netflix and HBO Go This May 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)

1 /10

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)

A documentary film directed by Ian Berry, Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive follows the story of freediver Johanna Nordblad as she attempts to break the world record for distance travelled under ice with one breath.

Release date
3 May 2022
Genre
Documentary, sports
Language
English
watch trailer
The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix)

2 /10

The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix)

The Circle is a favourite when it comes to non-trashy reality competition content. For first-timers, the social experiment reality series is where status and strategy collide as online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way to win $100,000. 

Release date
4 May 2022
Genre
Reality, competition
Language
English
Watch trailer
The Staircase (HBO Go)

3 /10

The Staircase (HBO Go)

HBO Go welcomes an American true-crime miniseries this May 2022. The eight-episode docuseries explores the life of American novelist Michael Iver Peterson, the suspicious death of Kathleen Peterson, his murder trial, and his sprawling North Carolina Family. Based on a true story. 

Release date
5 May 2022
Genre
True-crime, drama, docuseries
Language
English
watch trailer
Welcome to Eden (Netflix)

4 /10

Welcome to Eden (Netflix)

A group of five youngsters attends an exclusive invite-only party on a remote island, or so they thought. Little do they know that the supposed paradise awaits them with dangerous secrets and entrapments. 

Release date
6 May 2022
Genre
Science-fiction, drama
Language
Spanish
watch trailer
Hacks, Season 2 (HBO Go)

5 /10

Hacks, Season 2 (HBO Go)

Releasing almost exactly a year after its pilot episode, the prime comedy-drama television series Hacks is back with a second season this month. 

Release date
12 May 2022
Genre
Comedy-drama
Language
English
watch trailer
Bling Empire, Season 2 (Netflix)

6 /10

Bling Empire, Season 2 (Netflix)

Love being in the know of how crazy rich Asians in LA are spending their coin? Bling Empire is all about that. Expect more of the same fabulous parties, glitz and glamour, and drama from season two of this reality series. 

Release date
13 May 2022
Genre
Reality
Language
English
watch trailer
Senior Year (Netflix)

7 /10

Senior Year (Netflix)

If you’re a sucker for highschool movies, mark your calendar for 13 May 2022. A cheerleading stunt gone wrong lands the cheer captain in a 20-year coma. She wakes up as a 37-year-old with the dream to become prom queen. Basically, it’s 13 Going on 30 meets Bring It On. 

Release date
13 May 2022
Genre
Comedy, drama
Language
English
watch trailer
Who Killed Sara? Season 3 (Netflix)

8 /10

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 (Netflix)

Spanish mystery thriller Who Killed Sara? is back with its third and final season. As enemies become allies and the truth is finally exposed, Álex’s new idée fixe is the enigma of ‘what happened to Sara?’

Release date
18 May 2022
Genre
Crime, thriller, mystery
Language
Spanish
watch trailer
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix)

9 /10

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix)

Next, we’ve got another documentary. This one revolves around the murder of José Luis Cabezas, an Argentine photojournalist who was assassinated in 1997. 

Release date
19 May 2022
Genre
Documentary, true crime
Language
Spanish
watch trailer
Stranger Things, Season 4: Volume 1 (Netflix)

10 /10

Stranger Things, Season 4: Volume 1 (Netflix)

At last, after what feels like and has indeed been an eternity, Stranger Things is back with a fourth season. Finally. No more teasers, no more trailers, no more cryptic Instagram posts, just the first volume of season four releasing on 27 May 2022. A strange thing. 

Release date
27 May 2022
Genre
Science-fiction, drama, supernatural, thriller
Language
English
watch trailer

Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
