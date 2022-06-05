facebook
How these 5 Thai celebs add colour to their morning cup with the Minimex Bella
Living
05 Jun 2022 04:00 PM

How these 5 Thai celebs add colour to their morning cup with the Minimex Bella

Minnie Ongsricharoenporn
Managing Editor, Bangkok
How these 5 Thai celebs add colour to their morning cup with the Minimex Bella
Living
How these 5 Thai celebs add colour to their morning cup with the Minimex Bella

Start your day off with some colour (and caffeine) with the Minimex Bella coffee machine.

It goes without saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For some people, a cup of coffee is all they need to start their day and add some colours to their morning routine.

Last month, we teamed up with Minimex to give away these adorable retro-style Bella coffee machines to some friends of Lifestyle Asia and one lucky reader. You may have seen these colourful coffee machines in the stories of Thichakorn Plengpanich, Tulyathep Uawithya, Jessica Wang, and more.

Take a look at our friends unboxing our goodies in our Instagram and Instagram Story Highlights.

Passaporn Leeissaranukul

Thichakorn Plengpanich

Yossie Nanakorn

Tulyatep Uawithya

Like what you see? Watch this space to stay tuned for future giveaways.

Living Coffee coffee machine Coffee Machines Home & Entertaining Minimex
Minnie Ongsricharoenporn
Managing Editor, Bangkok
Minnie is a distance runner and fitness junkie who is always on the lookout for her next runcation destination. Gyms, spas, and hotels are her natural habitats. She hopes to complete all six World Marathon Majors one day.
Wellness Beauty Skincare Fitness Travel
