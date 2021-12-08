6 eco-friendly gift ideas for your friend that’s saving the planet

Here is the ultimate eco-friendly gift guide for the environmentalists in your life.
With the festive season fast approaching, it’s time to start spending both time and money on your loved ones. When it comes to gift-buying, scrambling to find the perfect presents for your friends and family can be stressful. So, to make things a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of six eco-friendly gifts for you to gift the environmentalists in your life. We’re confident that these gifts will entice, if not impress, the friend that is really trying to save the planet. Alternatively, if you yourself, are an environmental enthusiast, treat yourself and add these to your cart.
When in search of eco-friendly products, Ecotopia is the perfect place to shop. The creative, eco-friendly, green community sells eco-products from over 300 brands. Ecotopia advocates a sustainable lifestyle with its green, upcycled, zero waste, and healthy products. Here are our top picks.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Patom Organic]
Jump To / Table of Contents
Product: Eco Chol Aromatique E-diffuser
Diffusers make a wonderful gift, especially for the festive season. This elegantly-designed aroma diffuser employs an ultrasonic system to diffuse essential oils. Other amenities of the diffuser include a built-in LED ambient light and an automatic switch-off function. When not in use, the product looks like a chic home decor piece.
[Image credit: Chôl Aromatique]
2 /6
Product: Eco Chol Aromatique Eucalyptus Essential Oil
Like diffusers, essential oils also make a classy gift. Essential oils are a great way to show someone that you care. Besides producing a refreshing aroma, the minty property of eucalyptus essential oils assist in relaxation, alleviating migraines, and killing off germs. It can be inhaled directly from the bottle, diffused with an aroma diffuser, or applied to the skin.
[Image credit: Chôl Aromatique]
3 /6
Product: Eco Patom Tea
What’s better than regular tea? Locally-grown organic tea. Organic teas use no chemicals and are formed via natural processes. You can choose from a selection of flavours: Mon Rose, Oolong Lotus, Lemongrass Pandan, Mulberry, and Mint. Each flavour of tea comprises different benefits. If you’re on a budget and have a tea aficionado in your life, this is the perfect gift.
[Image credit: Ecotopia]
4 /6
Product: Eco Solar Paper 10W
It’s likely that the environmentalists in your life have heard of solar paper. This festive season, surprise (and impress) them with this eco-friendly invention. Portable and pragmatic, this solar-powered charger can be placed inside your notebook, or clipped onto your backpack – it can pretty much go anywhere. The Eco Solar Paper 10W can charge almost any device that charges via a USB cable, so that’s smartphones, tablets, flashlights, speakers, cameras, and so much more.
[Image credit: Kickstarter]
5 /6
Product: Eco Bambooyst Travel Tumblr
At Bambooyst, bamboo is the new (and improved) plastic. The brand creates sustainable kitchen-related products, their ‘Travel Tumblr’ being one of them. Whether it’s coffee cups in their daily morning routine or plastic bottles when traveling, these bamboo travel tumblers are the perfect replacement for single-use plastic. Endearing and environmentally-friendly, you can’t go wrong with this gift.
[Image credit: Bambooyst]
Product: Lifebulb Usams Wireless Alcohol Digital Dispenser
The pandemic has made alcohol a must-have item. No, we’re not suggesting you gift your loved ones sanitiser. We’re suggesting this chic automatic disinfection sprayer. Approach the sensor to activate, leave it to stop – it’s simple yet effective.
[Image credit: Usams]