6 home and tech gadgets to combat PM2.5

If you’re really serious about protecting your home from pollution, here’s a list of tech gadgets for combatting PM2.5 and air pollution.
Scores of tech gadgets have changed people’s lifestyles and provided quick solutions to everyday problems, including the PM2.5 period that we all despise. Whether you’re resting at home or heading outside, check out this list of tech gadgets we’ve curated and find yourself a suitable companion to keep yourself protected from air pollution round the clock. Perhaps some of these items can serve as extra protection in the fight for better air.
[Image Credit: Instagram @xiaomi.thailand]
Take a look at 6 tech gadgets to keep on radar
Breakouts are inevitable during the haze season, but that doesn’t mean you need to let your skin suffer. It’s time to make a new addition to your skincare vanity and power up your cleansing routine with Foreo Luna Go. It packs a serious cleansing power to aid you in removing in-pore trapped impurities and preps your skin for enhanced absorption. Perfect for everyday use.
[Image Credit: Foreo]
The Xiaomi Smartmi PM2.5 Air Detector helps you monitor the air quality at all times and keeps your exposure to the polluted air to a minimum. It incorporates a high-precision laser sensor that can accurately measure the concentration of airborne particles and you can even carry it around in your pocket. What’s more, you will be alerted from each time you’re in an area of dangerous air-quality, too.
[Image Credit: Xiaomi]
Look no further than the JVC KS-GA300 HEPA Ion Air Purifier for a portable essential to quickly purify and deodorize your car’s interior. Its cool-looking aluminium body and compact size allows you to easily fit it into any cupholder. Besides checking the air condition and humidity in the car, you can conveniently adjust the filtration speed, too.
[Image Credit: JVC]
For anyone seeking maximum convenience and comfort without compromising clean air, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier might be what you’re looking for. Weighing in at only 94 grams, this air-purifying mask uses replaceable air filters and built-in fans to filter the air and make your breathing easier and feel more natural. Moreover, it employs the VoiceON technology that amplifies your voice so that the listeners don’t have to lean in to hear every word you’re trying to say. Not only is it more effective than traditional masks, but it also looks pretty stylish and futuristic to wear.
[Image Credit: LG]
Give yourself a ring of breathable clean air anywhere you go with the Aolon M9 Necklace Air Purifier. It contains over 150 million anions to guard every cubic metre of your breath against air pollutants and germs. Its intelligent purification supports your healthy breathing from secondhand smoke and all forms of allergens.
[Image Credit: Aolon]
Sharp FP-GM50B-B Mosquito Catcher Air Purifier gives you a breath of fresh and clean air during the heavy pollution season and could serve as great protection against Covid-19, too. Equipped with a new Coronavirus- and H5N1-combatting Plasmacluster technology, it removes even the tiniest airborne particles while keeping your house free of mosquitoes as well.
[Image Credit: Sharp]