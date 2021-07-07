6 ways to elevate your at-home juice bar

You can get your fix from Bangkok’s best juice bars but nothing beats making your own drink in the comfort of your own home.

Bored with staying home all day? Updating your living space can help freshen up your daily routine. If you’re thinking about your living room or your kitchen, we suggest creating a home juice bar. Not only will a dedicated juice bar let you play juice mixologist, but you’ll also be able to recreate beloved juices from your favourite spots with the right tools in the right setting. Why don’t you bring your favourite places back home by updating your at-home juice bar?

[Hero/Feature Image Credit: Edgar Castrejon/Unsplash]