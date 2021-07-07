6 ways to elevate your at-home juice bar

You can get your fix from Bangkok’s best juice bars but nothing beats making your own drink in the comfort of your own home.
Bored with staying home all day? Updating your living space can help freshen up your daily routine. If you’re thinking about your living room or your kitchen, we suggest creating a home juice bar. Not only will a dedicated juice bar let you play juice mixologist, but you’ll also be able to recreate beloved juices from your favourite spots with the right tools in the right setting. Why don’t you bring your favourite places back home by updating your at-home juice bar?
[Hero/Feature Image Credit: Edgar Castrejon/Unsplash]
The teak wood stand is used as a glass stand. It allows for you to have a place to hold your glasses and have them right there as you’re making your juices. The unique décor is carefully crafted by CHABATREE’s in-house craftsmen. The natural tones of the wood will complement your juice bar, allowing you to relax as you curate a drink for your day. It will make sure that you are able to bring in some convenience to your juice bar while still allowing it to be stylish. The thought and care that is poured into the product will make it perfect for your home.
[Image Credit: CHABATREE via Instagram]
Fruit bowls are always functional, but especially on a juice bar. The Kikkerland product is made in a beach wood tone, bringing in some lightness to compliment the natural tones. Not only is it a beautiful and functional product it could also be easily stored. The bowl is foldable to conserve space, but it also allows for you to store your fresh fruits before you make your juices.
[Image Credit: Kikkerland via Instagram]
Do you need a friend to keep your company as you make your morning juice? Well, let us introduce you to Suki the Seal Pup. Not everything on the juice bar should be practical. You might need some design elements. The planter introduces fun colours into your space, it is an element that people will love and talk about. Suki the Seal Pup might not be the only friend you need, you might enjoy the company of Cosmo the Cat instead.
[Image Credit: Kikkerland via Instagram]
This reusable cup might be everything you need for your smoothie bar. The cup gives you inspiration for your next smoothie. It gives you the recipe and the measurement for different types of smoothies you can enjoy. Featuring five different recipes, you are sure not to get bored of this cup. Not only is it informational and inspirational it’s also cute, as it features small drawings of said fruits and veggies. This cup is needed on your juice bar, it is easy to use on the go and it’s practical. What more can you need?
[Image Credit: Kikkerland via Pomelo]
You should always separate your cutting boards for different things. This funky Edge Cutting Board should be in your sights. Made from Acacia wood, it features an interesting design element that will make your juice bar stand out. The handcrafted cutting board has a natural oil finish and does not have a chemical coat, making sure that your fruits and veggies are protected before you juice them.
[Image Credit: CHABATREE via Instagram]
Not only should your fruits be protected but so should your counter tops. Coasters are the unsung heroes to all furniture lovers. This set of coasters from CHABATREE is going to save your furniture from the condensation. Made from Acacia wood, the simple design and the natural wood colour will go the long way. The coaster will pair nicely with the Edge Cutting Board and bring the design of your at-home juice bar together.
[Image Credit: CHABATREE via Instagram]