A gift guide for the coffee lovers in your life

Here is the ultimate gift guide for the coffee lovers in your life.

As part of the Good Life Awards, we have recognised Minimex as 2021’s Good Life Home Gadgets. Click here to view our other Good Life Awards honourees who embody Lifestyle Asia’s good life ethos.

Chances are, if you, yourself, aren’t a coffee lover, you know someone that is. Perhaps they’re simply addicted to coffee, the beverage. Or perhaps their fondness for coffee exceeds morning routine necessities. Either way, we’ve put together a gift guide for all the coffee lovers in your life. In case it matters, this gift guide is written, vetted, and approved by a coffee lover. So, we’re confident the coffeeholics you know and love will appreciate these gifts.

[Hero and featured image credit: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash]