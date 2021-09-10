5 Bangkok flower subscription services that send flowers to your home

These flower subscriptions services in Bangkok send flowers to your house weekly.
Flowers have continue to be the classic way to make someone’s day. Whether you want flowers sent to someone to put a smile on their face, or you like having flowers as decor to brighten up your expanse, we’ve got you covered with a list of flower subscription services based in Bangkok. These blooming businesses send flowers to your choice of location on a weekly basis.
If you’re one for floral patterns, floral scents, or just anything floral, this one is for you. Fair warning: you may become best buds with these flowers. Simply subscribe to the service, and let them do the rest.
Delight in the garden-fresh scent of flowers in your home with Flower Delivery to Bangkok. Crafted with love and delivered with care, they offer the choice of daily, weekly, or monthly subscriptions. If like Belle in Beauty and the Beast you’ve taken a shine to roses, go for their rose bouquet options. The monthly subscription (THB 4,999) is inclusive of 20 premium flowers being delivered every week for a month. The weekly subscription (THB 499) is inclusive of 14 premium flowers. Both subscriptions are inclusive of free delivery and a free gift message.
From anniversary flower arrangements and luxe vase arrangements, to fresh-cut flowers and Christmas arrangements, Flowers on Langsuan has got it all. Treat yourself or your loved ones to beautifully arranged flowers. With this florist, you have the option of having flowers delivered weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly.
For their weekly flower subscription plan, Suzuca Flower Bangkok offers a plethora of options for customers to choose from: the LITE plan (THB 800/month), the BASIC plan (THB 1,600/month), and the PREMIUM plan (THB 3,200/month). The LITE plan is inclusive of 3-5 stems, the BASIC plan consists of 6-10 stems, and the PREMIUM plan includes 12-20 stems. All plans are delivered four times a month on a weekly basis.
Run by experienced designers, GP flowers offers a wide range of flower arrangements for all sorts of occasions including anniversaries, graduations, birthdays, and more. For their subscription service, you can choose from: Cocktail (THB 1,200/month), Marvel (THB 1,600/month), and Luxury (THB 2,500/month). Buyers have nine options to choose from for the Cocktail, fourteen for the Marvel, and seven for the Luxury.
Accommodating to all kinds of budgets, Chez Folkies Floral Atelier is run by a passionate team. Their weekly subscription (THB 1,499) consists of a fresh bunch of ten exquisite, polychromatic flowers every week. Besides this option, the plastic-free florist also hosts workshops and caters to weddings and events.
