The best gardening tools every loving plant parent should invest in

Are you a plant parent who loves nurturing their houseplants? Is gardening a hobby that brings you peace and happiness? Is tending to the health and beauty of your home garden of utmost importance to you? If the answer to these questions is yes, we’ve got you covered. It is indeed essential for you to own the best gardening tools that aid you to manage your plants in the best way.
Maintaining your home garden all by yourself isn’t a day’s job. It needs constant attention, care and the best equipment to help you cater to your plants’ needs. Be it a nourishing compost, fresh new seeds or seedlings or basic tools like a spade, pruner or a garden fork, your gardening kit should really have it all. Apart from all the love and care, your plants need that perfect grooming after all.
Gardening tools not only make tending your garden easier but they also elevate the entire experience and beauty of it. For instance, the stunning Haws Watering Cans & Plant Mister Gift Set (Buy Now, USD 118 at Anthropologie) can add an unparalleled charm to your repertoire of gardening equipment. And, not to forget the recently launched luxe Dior Gardening Set (Enquire Now at Dior) that takes it all a notch above.
The importance of having the right kind of gardening gear is non-negotiable, be it for your indoor plants and succulents or the outdoor backyard. And hence, to ensure that everyone with green fingers has access to the best tools for their home garden, we’ve curated a list of some of the best ones.
Check out the best gardening tools and equipment for your home garden
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Barebones Living 3-Piece Garden Tool Set
- Hay Watering Can
- Berry & Bird Gardening Tool Set
- Fiskars Solid Trowel
- Haws Watering Can + Plant Mister Gift Set
- Dior Gardening Set
- My Green Garden Gardening Gloves
- Transparent Drip Trays Set of 10
- Alaskar Gardening Apron
- Grace Watering Hose
- Fiskars Garden Pruner
- Véritable Smart Copper Indoor Garden
- MoMA Design Store Self Watering Planter
- Wind & Weather Gardening Combi-Seat with Removable Tool Bag
Get ready to dig and prep your garden with this three-piece tool set by Barebones Living. It’s a stainless steel set including a hand trowel, a hori hori and a cultivator. While these tools are ideal for digging, prepping beds, planting bulbs and seedlings and turning and spreading soil, their wood handle finish makes them sturdier and easier to use.
Guess it’s time to add a minimalist yet classy watering can to your assortment of gardening tools and equipment. Made with weatherproof plastic, this watering can by Hay has a clean but functional design. Its intake doubles as a handle and an elongated spout for easy watering.
With multifunctional tools that let you do a lot while maintaining your indoor garden, the gardening tool set by Berry and Bird is a great pick. The stainless steel tools have wooden handles that make the job easier. The set also comes with a free pair of gardening gloves.
Making planting and transplanting easier in flower beds and other narrow spaces is this hand trowel by Fiskars. It’s an extremely lightweight yet strong garden tool whose material does not corrode or age like a steel one. While it has a hanging hole at the end of the handle for easy storage, its blade can be sharpened for years to support its functioning.
Ask us what will make a gorgeous addition to your gardening equipment and we’d say this watering can and plant mister set by Haws. While the can is made from steel and topped with the signature Haws brass rose for gentle watering, the beautiful plant mister can be used for providing gentle showers to the terrariums, orchids and ferns. The set can easily be washed and cleaned with a damp cloth.
Fulfilling your need for all things plush and luxury is the Dior gardening set designed by Kim Jones that is absolutely on-the-go. The set contains a foldable seat made in black grained bull calfskin in their iconic saddle bag shape, a spade that’s suitable for digging and replanting and a standard leaf rake for raking and levelling the soil. The handles of the hand tools are embellished with the bull calfskin as well, adding a touch of exquisiteness to the set.
Your gardening trove is incomplete without a pair of gloves and these ones by My Green Garden make for that perfect pick. Made with sheepskin leather and velvet, these gardening gloves are waterproof and puncture-resistant. Soft and comfortable to wear and work in, this durable pair has an elbow-length cuff to keep your arms safe and protect them from cuts and scratches.
Plant saucers are an essential especially if you have a lot of indoor plants. They keep the area clean, mess-free and also amp up the entire setting. Made with hiqh-quality, durable and recyclable material, these saucers are convenient to use and help hold the water from the plant pot drainage hole.
Tired of soiled clothes after every gardening session? Well, we’ve found you the solution in this gardening apron! It’s a full-size apron that’s also equipped with multiple deep pockets to hold your tools without having them falling out. While the outside of the apron is made with a khaki 600D oxford fabric, the inside adopts vinyl which is durable and water-resistant. The apron comes with buckles that can be adjusted accordingly.
Water your garden with this bright blue retractable rubber hose that’s 2.5 metres in size and can be stretched to 7.5 metres. Made of plastic rubber, its compact size and flexible yet durable design makes the functionality easy. This garden hose is soft enough to be tied into a knot without worrying about it breaking.
Pruning shears are used to regularly trim flowers, fruit trees, thicker branches, deadhead blooming plants and shrubs to maintain the overall health of the plants. And a hand pruner is one of the best allies you can invest in to take care of your houseplants. The Fiskars pruner comes in a very ergonomic design that makes clean cuts that are up to 24 millimetre in diameter. With a FibreComp handle and a soft grip, using this essential tool is super easy.
Harvesting herbs at home is now easier with this Smart Copper Indoor Garden by Véritable that contains four lingots (herb blocks) – sweet basil, curly parsley, thyme and chives. It’s a smart garden that automatically adjusts the light intensity and distributes just the right amount of it to the plants. It also has an automatic watering system with a capacity of two litres.
Say goodbye to over-watering or under-watering your plants with these innovative and ingenious self-watering pots that take care of your plant’s water needs. All you’ve got to do is fill the hand-blown glass reservoir with water and place the terracotta planter inside. Your plants will keep absorbing the water they need. They make a perfect addition to your window sills, work desks or coffee tables.
And it’s time to upgrade your gardening experience with this Combi-Seat with Removable Tool Bag from Wind & Weather. Its dual–function design lets you use it as a low-rise garden stool while the removable tool bag stores all your essential gardening tools neatly. The seat is comfortable to use and is crafted using durable steel and fabric that is outdoor-safe.
