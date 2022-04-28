Springing up: A look at the new Dior garden and tableware collection

“Having inherited my mother’s passion for flowers, I was happiest in the company of plants and gardeners”, Christian Dior once wrote in his memoirs. We know exactly what he means. Here’s a closer look at the new Dior garden and tableware collection.

In our hectic day-to-day lives in the city, few things offer more peace and pleasure than some flowers in a nice garden. Now, we can experience it in the way Christian Dior envisioned, with the Maison’s new gardening and tableware collection. Quick disclaimer: it’s the stuff of garden party dreams.

Decorated with drawings of lilies of the valley and shamrocks – Dior’s signature lucky charms – the new ‘Lily of the Valley’ tableware collection by Christian Dior is a gorgeous collection of wickerwork designs, such as placemats, baskets, frames and boxes, as well as porcelain plates and decorative glass objects.

As a surprise addition to this spring and summertime line, Dior Maison has also launched, for the first time, a gardening collection called ‘Lucky Milly’. This adorable line was designed by Cordelia de Castellane and is a series of exclusive creations drawing inspiration from nature.

This celebration of flowers and plants is in tribute to Monsieur Dior’s love of gardens — a passion he developed from childhood, which evokes tender moments at his mother’s side in the rose garden of Granville, Normandy.

To bring to life these magical memories, the new gardening collection features aprons in a pattern of shamrocks, a graceful watering can, chic gardening gloves, tools, and pots. These accessories come in elegant botanical shades of vibrant green, white, and ochre, and are all graced with a handwritten Christian Dior signature.

