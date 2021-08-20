Get ready for the exclusive Starbucks x BLACKPINK collection

After a month-long wait, the Starbucks x BLACKPINK collection will finally be up for grabs this August.

Aside from the sensational McDonald’s BTS meal, there’s probably no other collaboration with Kpop celebrities that gets us this wildly thrilled. Although this BLACKPINK-themed Starbucks merchandise collection is exclusive to Thailand, it has incited fervour of Blackpink fans around the world. Now that Starbucks has confirmed the new release date, let’s take a sneak peek into this highly-anticipated collaboration.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Starbucks Thailand via Facebook]

Dubbed ‘Spark In You’, the collection comes in a sleek design and features a variety of items in the signature black and pink colour scheme. It includes Starbucks’s drinkware, lanyard, and a handful of bag items decorated with the group’s logo. In addition, there are cute keychains and pins in the outfits that the members wore in their How You Like That music video.

On August 23, the Starbucks x BLACKPINK collection will be officially available from 11 am onwards via Shopee Mall. Starbucks will donate a portion of profits to the Thai Red Cross Society in appreciation of Thai healthcare workers’ commitments during this pandemic. Stay tuned for more updates via Starbucks Thailand’s Facebook page.

Visit Starbuck Thailand’s online store in Shopee Mall here.