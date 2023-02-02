If you’re like us, you probably woke up, opened up the blinds, and loudly exclaimed, “What on Earth is that?” The intense smog is no joke, and here are some home gadgets to help combat PM 2.5.
Scores of tech gadgets have changed people’s lives and provided quick solutions to everyday problems, including the PM2.5 period that we all despise. Whether you’re resting at home or heading outside, check out this list of tech gadgets we’ve curated and find yourself a suitable companion to keep yourself protected from the air pollution all around us. Perhaps some of these items can serve as extra protection in the fight for better air.
10 home and tech gadgets to combat PM2.5
Breakouts are inevitable during the haze season, but that doesn’t mean you need to let your skin suffer. It’s time to make a new addition to your skincare vanity and power up your cleansing routine with Foreo Luna Go. It packs a serious cleansing power to aid you in removing in-pore trapped impurities and preps your skin for enhanced absorption. Perfect for everyday use.
The Xiaomi Smartmi PM2.5 Air Detector helps you monitor the air quality at all times and keeps your exposure to the polluted air to a minimum. It incorporates a high-precision laser sensor that can accurately measure the concentration of airborne particles and you can even carry it around in your pocket. What’s more, you will be alerted each time you’re in an area of dangerous air-quality, too.
Look no further than the JVC KS-GA300 HEPA Ion Air Purifier for a portable essential to quickly purify and deodorize your car’s interior. Its cool-looking aluminium body and compact size allows you to easily fit it into any cupholder. Besides checking the air condition and humidity in the car, you can conveniently adjust the filtration speed, too.
For anyone seeking maximum convenience and comfort without compromising clean air, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier might be what you’re looking for. Weighing in at only 94 grams, this air-purifying mask uses replaceable air filters and built-in fans to filter the air and make your breathing easier and feel more natural. Moreover, it employs the VoiceON technology that amplifies your voice so that the listeners don’t have to lean in to hear every word you’re trying to say. Not only is it more effective than traditional masks, but it also looks pretty stylish and futuristic to wear.
Give yourself a ring of breathable clean air anywhere you go with the Aolon M9 Necklace Air Purifier. It contains over 150 million anions to guard every cubic metre of your breath against air pollutants and germs. Its intelligent purification supports your healthy breathing from secondhand smoke and all forms of allergens.
Sharp FP-GM50B-B Mosquito Catcher Air Purifier gives you a breath of fresh and clean air during the heavy pollution season and could serve as great protection against Covid-19, too. Equipped with a new Coronavirus- and H5N1-combatting Plasmacluster technology, it removes even the tiniest airborne particles while keeping your house free of mosquitoes as well.
Series 800 from Philips is known for its performance fully packed into its tiny, compact body. Put it on your nightstand and let it clear the air for a room as large as 48 sq.m. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation, your allergies will steer clear for a long, long while.
You know Dyson. They’re behind many innovative gadgets and products that help you with your daily routine. Their purifier is also top of the line, does its job as advertised, and sleek in design. With the ability to seek and destroy formaldehyde particles in the air, as well as purify dust particles up to 99.9%, it’s certainly a nice investment.
This compact home gadget can handle rooms up to 53 sq.m. easily. It offers a four-step process into making the air fresh and clean, as well as a built-in sensor to automatically gauge the air around—it even adjusts the fan speed on its own to match.
BWELL handles lower-sized rooms, but they make up for it in everything else. Six steps of air filtration with a pollution sensor—it handles both small and larger dust particles well, including PM 2.5. Plus, the built-in UVC will make the bacteria flee in no time.