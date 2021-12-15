An ICONCRAFT gift guide for your creative friend who likes crafty items

We all have that one friend who prefers to be gifted a hidden gem over an actual gem. For that friend, look no further than ICONCRAFT this holiday season for unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else.
Embracing all things locally-made, artisanal, creative, ICONCRAFT has long been known as a haven for specially-selected Thai designer items. From textiles to coffee and souvenirs, it’s a great place to suss out a gift for the friend who likes something a little different.
Here, we’ve put together a guide to some of the brands you can find at ICONCRAFT, from beauty and skincare over to fashion, home, and food items. All of these are available at ICONCRAFT within ICONSIAM or Siam Discovery.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Graph Coffee Co.]
Jump To / Table of Contents
Reunrom
We all have that friend that likes to smell nice, be it on their own skin or in the room they’re lounging in. Check out Reunrom as the ideal gift for this friend. They sell organic shampoo that is 98% natural (as well as SLS- and SLES-free), as well as reed diffusers, essential oils, soaps, sanitisers, and more.
Pad Banana Leaf
We mean that in a good way. Pad Banana Leaf makes products from dried banana leaves, and see no limit to their creativity. You can get everything from keychains and notebooks and cardholders, over to wallets, bags, and even lampshades. We love the earthy and organic look of their clutches in particular, a staple that can work for many occasions and look good with many outfits.
Zopa Wood
Do you have a friend that got super into making banana bread, Dalgona coffee, or air fryer recipes during the lockdown? If they’re still super into cooking, consider getting them something from Zopa Wood. The homeware brand makes everything from chopping boards and plates over to cake stands using Thai wood. A beautifully warm contrast to otherwise traditionally very cold-looking kitchen items.
Mazmoizelle
Whilst you could gift this friend a fine bottle of wine, go down the unconventional route and try an eco-friendly gift made from cork fabric instead. Mazmoizelle makes bags, satchels, and various other fashion items from this material, adding a clever and creative aesthetic to any room or style.
Patom Organics
Perhaps you’re already familiar with Patom Organic Living, or perhaps you’re completely new to this organic Thai brand and cafe. Either way, Patom Organics products always make for a great gift, made from the raw materials from a certified organic farm or from a network of local farmers supported by the Sookjai Foundation. Whether it’s tea and snacks or chocolate and immune boosters, there’s a little (healthy) something for everyone here.
Khomapastr Fabrics
Start the new year on a bright note, and get your fashion-forward friend something from Khomapastr Fabrics. We love the pillows and bedsheets especially, but also have a keen eye for the dresses, blouses, and other fashion items. A great gift for the man in your life? One of their fun neck ties.
Graph Coffee
For your coffee-loving friend, check out Graph Coffee at ICONCRAFT. They’re a Thai specialty coffee roasting company that make coffee using innovative roasting practices. Whether it’s beans for grinding at home or canned nitro cold brew coffee for on-the-go, we particularly love the packaging here, ensuring a burst of colour and cheeky energy to start your day every day.