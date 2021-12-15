An ICONCRAFT gift guide for your creative friend who likes crafty items

We all have that one friend who prefers to be gifted a hidden gem over an actual gem. For that friend, look no further than ICONCRAFT this holiday season for unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

Embracing all things locally-made, artisanal, creative, ICONCRAFT has long been known as a haven for specially-selected Thai designer items. From textiles to coffee and souvenirs, it’s a great place to suss out a gift for the friend who likes something a little different.

Here, we’ve put together a guide to some of the brands you can find at ICONCRAFT, from beauty and skincare over to fashion, home, and food items. All of these are available at ICONCRAFT within ICONSIAM or Siam Discovery.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Graph Coffee Co.]